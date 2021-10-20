It was a massive risk for Essaibi George — on the wrong end of that polling gap — to try landing some blows against Wu. And it was risky for Wu, who has the giant lead, to refuse to engage with some of Essaibi George’s more spurious allegations.

That was clear in the most contentious moments of Tuesday night’s debate between city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, vying to become Boston’s next mayor.

Essaibi George has little left to lose. With two weeks left in the race, she must draw voters away from Wu. So she hit the frontrunner repeatedly on the notion that Wu has offered big ideas but few specifics. Wu, more ready for that criticism in this debate than in the first, batted back some of those assertions, offering more detailed descriptions of her plans this time around. She repeatedly stressed that the city needs more ambitious change than Essaibi George has advocated.

Fair play, all of it. A few days ago I wrote that, if Wu wins this thing, she’ll be a stronger mayor for having defended her policies under fire. She was certainly stronger for it on Tuesday night. Essaibi George criticized her on exam school admissions, on “defunding” police, and for what she said would be an enormously expensive plan to make the T free. Wu calmly batted it all back, with substance. The exchanges did a service for voters, highlighting clear differences between the two.

But when Essaibi George tried to tie Wu to a Republican businessman and Club For Growth supporter from Colorado named Terry Considine — the father of a close friend who has donated $2500 to her over the years — Wu refused to engage. It was painful to watch, but probably smart of her.

Essaibi George insinuated Wu had gotten a financial favor from Considine and his daughter Elizabeth Likovich, Wu’s Harvard roommate and godmother to one of her sons, when the two women and their husbands bought a two-family together in Roslindale. Wu and her husband eventually bought out Likovich. Globe reporters looked into the allegations and found Wu paid fair market value for the property. Essaibi George also called Considine a “hate monger” for using a slur against Mexicans in 1986. Globe staff found reports from the time showing he had used the epithet while defending those immigrants, and subsequently apologized. Bad enough, but holding Wu responsible for odious comments made decades ago by the parent of a close friend is a stretch, as Essaibi George has to know.

Wu did not take the bait. Instead, she lamented her opponent’s tactics, saying the country had had enough of such falsehoods during the years Donald Trump was president.

Not refuting the claims with specifics was the smart strategy — to do so would elevate a slur to a debating point. But it carries risk: At least some voters will hear Essaibi George’s claims and decide Wu is not as squeaky clean as she seems.

But the greater risk is on Essaibi George’s side. She, after all, is the candidate whose candidacy got a $500,000 boost from Jim Davis, the New Balance CEO who supported not only Donald Trump, but the former president’s voter suppression lawsuits.

And when it comes to troubling associations with developers, relationships don’t get any closer than the one Essaibi George has with her husband, who owns $54 million worth of properties in Boston, some of them luxury apartments and some of them eyesores he’s allowed to get run down while he apparently waits for the superheated market to make them more valuable.

So it’s mystifying that Essaibi George would take on Wu on her real estate history, of all things. It was plainly a desperation move, and there is no doubt being this far behind two weeks from election day is a desperate spot to be.

She bet correctly that Wu would hold her peace, rather than respond in kind. Now Essaibi George’s allegations are just hanging out there. Will they turn off enough voters to close a 32-point-gap? Essaibi George had better hope so.

Sometimes a scorched earth strategy yields only scorched earth. It can also torch bridges — and your political future.





Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.