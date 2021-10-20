Four underage people were arrested, along with a woman who is believed to be the mother of one of the juveniles, according to the statement.

Lawrence police officers were in the area of Sullivan Park when the altercation began there after school, posted near campus as part of a safety plan adopted by the city and the school district in response to the violence, according to a joint statement from Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Four juveniles and a woman believed to be one of their mothers were arrested after a fight broke out near Lawrence High School after dismissal on Wednesday, in the latest of a recent series of physical confrontations among students, officials said.

Advertisement

“The safety of the students of the Lawrence Public Schools continues to be of paramount importance to Mayor Vasquez and Chief Vasque, as such we will continue to proactively address this issue,” they said in the statement.

Police previously had made five arrests and issued a dozen summonses since the school year began.

On Oct 8, 14 students were involved in altercations, school officials said. Four days later, staff members were injured while trying to break up a fight. The next day, three students were arrested in an incident at the end of the school day, officials said.

On Monday, more than 100 people rallied outside the high school in protest against the violence, which some blamed on staffing shortages.

That night, concerned community members gathered for a three-hour emergency meeting that concluded with the School Committee passing a motion to petition the state to end the receivership that the district has been under for the past decade.

Vasquez said at the meeting that the receivership mutes the voices of students and parents.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.