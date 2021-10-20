Responses for the mayoral race can be found here, along with the contests for at-large city councilor, ward councilor, and School Committee.

The Globe asked candidates in each of the city’s contested races to participate in an election questionnaire, and talk about why they are running for office.

On Nov. 2, Newton voters will decide the outcome of a historic race for the city’s mayor, and choose among candidates running in contested races for City Council and School Committee.

The mayoral race pits Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who seeks a second four-year term, against former City Councilor-at-large Amy Mah Sangiolo.

The race comes as the two candidates have offered their visions for the future of Newton as it rebuilds from the pandemic and grapples with issues such as climate change and rising costs of housing.

The mayor’s race is also a first in Newton, as it features two women appearing on the ballot together for the city’s top job. And if Sangiolo wins, she would become the first Asian American resident to serve as mayor, and the second woman to do so, following Fuller.

Voters across the city will also decide a pair of contested races for School Committee, and pick from among a dozen candidates for eight contested at-large seats on the City Council. Residents in Newton’s wards 1, 3, 5, and 6 will also make selections in contested races for ward councilor.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, left, is running for a second term this year and faces a challenge from Amy Mah Sangiolo, right, a former Ward 4 Councilor-at-large. LEFT: PAT GREENHOUSE / GLOBE STAFF RIGHT: SANGIOLO CAMPAIGN

This year, candidates in each of these contested races come from a wide range of fields -- including engineering, design, social services, marketing, and public policy. There are attorneys, executives, and advocates for local nonprofits among the candidates.

Each of Newton’s eight wards has three representatives on the 24-member City Council, including a local ward councilor and two at-large city councilors. The School Committee consists of nine members, including a representative from each ward and Newton’s mayor.

Aside from the ward councilor races, all the contests appearing on the municipal ballot this year are decided in a citywide vote.





Contested at-large councilor races (vote for two)

Ward 1 -- Alison Leary and John Oliver, the incumbent at-large councilors, are running for reelection against Allan L. Ciccone.

Ward 3 -- Andrea Kelley and Pamela Wright seek reelection this year against Meryl Kessler.

Ward 5 -- Andreae Downs and Deborah Crossley, the ward’s current at-large councilors, will appear on the ballot against Rena Getz.

Ward 6 -- Vicki Danberg and Alicia Bowman, the current incumbents, are running for new two-year terms against Lisa Gordon.





Contested ward councilor races (vote for one)

Ward 1 -- Maria Scibelli Greenberg, the current ward councilor, faces Kevin Riffe.

Ward 3 -- Julia Malakie, the incumbent councilor, is being challenged by James Cote.

Ward 5 -- Bill Humphrey is seeking reelection against Debra Waller.

Ward 6 -- Brenda Noel, who serves on the City Council, is running against Barry Bergman.





Contested School Committee races (vote for one)

Ward 6 -- Paul Levy and Shawn Fitzgibbons are running to succeed the departing current Ward 6 member, School Committee Chairwoman Ruth Goldman.

Ward 7 -- Kathleen Burdette Shields, the only incumbent School Committee member to face a contested race this November, is being challenged by Valerie Pontiff.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.