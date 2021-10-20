Sangiolo, who began her campaign for mayor in June, jumped into the race months after Fuller publicly declared her run for reelection early in the year. As of early October, Sangiolo had raised about $70,000 since June, according to state filings, and had about $32,000 in cash.

Since taking office in 2018, Fuller had raised about $400,000 by early this month, according to filings with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Fuller had about $195,000 available in cash on hand, those filings showed.

In the final weeks of Newton’s mayoral race, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has drawn upon a sizable war chest to help blunt a challenge from former city councilor-at-large Amy Mah Sangiolo.

Those figures are making for a lopsided financial battle heading into the Nov. 2 election, when voters decide who will lead the city.

But in the rematch between the former City Council colleagues, who last faced off in a mayoral race four years ago, Sangiolo is betting that there is enough unhappiness among Newton voters to overcome Fuller’s fund-raising advantage.

Sangiolo said residents are concerned about the pace of development in Newton, and have lost confidence in the public schools. Residents want more input into decision-making, she said.

“This election clearly shows that money does not buy votes,” Sangiolo’s campaign said in a statement. “Amy is engaging voters and responding to their concerns.”

Fuller, in a statement, pointed to work done in the city during her term, including upgrades to roads and other infrastructure, progress on a city climate action plan, and her leadership amid the pandemic.

“I believe in talking to voters about my record, my values, and my goals for the next four years. I’m asking people for their support and their vote,” Fuller said in the statement.

With only about one-third of City Council seats contested this year, and just two positions on the School Committee, much of the focus this campaign season has been on Newton’s mayoral race.

But that campaign started slowly. While Fuller stated early this year that she’d seek a second term, she did not face a high-profile challenger until Sangiolo announced her bid in June.

Fuller and Sangiolo have both shown they have strong support in the city. In last month’s preliminary election, which narrowed what had been a three-person field, Fuller came in first with more than 5,900 votes, and first in seven of Newton’s eight wards.

Sangiolo drew more than 4,200 votes in the preliminary and carried Ward 4, which includes her home village of Auburndale.

Both have long histories as public officials in Newton, including as at-large members of the City Council. Fuller worked for nearly a decade on the council, while Sangiolo served for 20 years. Both were part of a seven-candidate field for mayor in 2017, a race that ended in Fuller’s election.

But Sangiolo, whose last campaign was that 2017 mayor’s race, has taken on an incumbent with a robust fund-raising operation in place.

As of early October, Fuller had raised nearly $140,000 from about 400 individual donors this year alone. Sangiolo, who has worked in a much shorter time frame, collected her roughly $70,000 in donations from about 430 individual contributions, according to state reports.

Fuller’s campaign has spent about $161,000 this year, including about $31,000 for Gian DeFilippis, the campaign manager; $14,000 for a campaign consultant, and about $11,000 in total for other campaign staff, state records show. The Fuller campaign paid $31,000 to Beacon Research, which conducted a poll on the race months before Sangiolo declared her candidacy.

In her statement, Fuller said she and her team implemented a fund-raising strategy that allowed her to focus on serving as mayor.

“I’m focusing my time on being Mayor and serving our City. I’m grateful that this widespread support has allowed us to have some full-time staff who can devote their time to the campaign,” Fuller said.

Sangiolo’s campaign reported about $24,000 in expenses. That included $1,800 for Alison Rice, the campaign’s manager, plus $3,500 for two other staff members. About $10,000 was for direct mailings during the preliminary election in September, according to the campaign.

The Sangiolo campaign said it also is working with the Boston-based Blue Lab Group, which was cofounded by longtime Democratic consultant Scott Ferson and provides campaign staff for office seekers, according to the organization’s website.

“Amy takes a central role managing the campaign, she does not rely on expensive outside consultants,” her campaign said.

Both candidates drew the majority of their financial support from donors in Newton this year. About two-thirds of Fuller’s campaign dollars were raised in the city, while Sangiolo collected about 90 percent of her donations within Newton, according to campaign filings.

Fuller, a longtime resident of Chestnut Hill, has received more than $41,000 from over 110 donors located in areas including Newton Centre, Oak Hill, and Chestnut Hill, according to state data. Fuller also drew more than $17,000 from more than 50 West Newton donors.

“As Mayor, I have made sure to listen to and support every part of Newton from Nonantum to Auburndale, and Upper Falls to Oak Hill Park,” Fuller said in a statement.

Sangiolo received more than $16,000 from about 80 donors in Auburndale, which she represented on the City Council, and about $7,600 from nearly 50 donors in West Newton. She also received more than 60 donations from the Newton Centre and Oak Hill area that brought in another $8,300.

Residents in those neighborhoods are focused on issues such as the redesign of West Newton Square, which many believe needs work, Sangiolo’s campaign said.

“Many residents across Newton especially in these areas, feel that their concerns are dismissed by city leadership,” Sangiolo’s campaign said. “Amy is reaching out to hear and understand the issues they are facing and discuss how she would respond as Mayor.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.