He was indicted last month by a Suffolk County grand jury, which moves the case to the Superior Court. He was arraigned Wednesday was arraigned on a charge of animal cruelty and two counts of first-degree murder according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Marcus Chavis, 35, has been in jail since he was ordered held at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court in May for the deaths of his wife, 28-year-old Fatima Yasin, and 42-year-old Jahaira DeAlto , a widely respected activist.

“The lives of two women have been violently stolen, the lives of two innocent children forever altered, and the families and communities they belonged to are left to pick up the pieces,” Rollins said in the statement.

Rollins added that DeAlto’s death “has shaken the entire LGBTQ+ community and supporters who had the opportunity to behold the incredible light she brought to the world. As an advocate for transgender rights and victims of domestic violence, she was a leader whose loss is felt across communities.”

Chavis’s attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said in court that Chavis called a relative on May 2 to share that something “hurt” and to ask the relative to come take the two children from the Taft Street home where the family was staying with DeAlto, according to the statement.

About two hours after the phone call, while the concerned family member was driving to Massachusetts, someone placed a 911 call from Yasin’s phone but was unable to speak, the DA’s office said. When a 911 operator called the number back, Chavis answered while he was frantically hyperventilating and eventually said, “I stabbed my wife,” according to prosecutors.

Police arrived to find Chavis outside the home with fresh blood on his body and handcuffed him, according to the statement. Officers also found a bloody kitchen knife at the scene.

Inside, officers found the children pleading for them to help their mother. DeAlto was in her bedroom, dead from a knife wound to the neck, alongside her dog, which had suffered “a severe stab wound,” according to the statement. The dog later underwent surgery and survived.

The children led police to another bedroom, where their mother was suffering a knife wound to her neck and was unresponsive, the DA’s office said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

