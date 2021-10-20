He was ordered held on those counts as well as warrants charging him with armed robbery and with violating bail on a prior threat case.

Ernest Fields, 47, pleaded not guilty to charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license second offense, and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The man who forced police into an hours-long armed standoff in the South End Tuesday was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

Fields was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and during the hearing he kneeled on the courtroom floor twice and grew agitated.

Prosecutor Daniel Nucci said Fields, who’s “well known” to BPD officers, told officers during the standoff at one point that “I’m gonna kill you then kill me.”

Nucci said Fields “exhibited similar behavior, just without a gun in prior months. Walking up to officers, pantomiming a gun with his fingers, making firing sounds towards officers. and referencing suicide by cops.”

Fields was apprehended Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff in the South End. He was arrested after law enforcement surrounded him on an athletic field near Albany Street. A loaded .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, according to court records.

Officers shouted “get down” as he was taken into custody around 5 p.m. at Emerson College’s Rotch Field.

Police said there had been a warrant for Fields’s arrest charging him with armed robbery with a gun and threats.

Officers on Tuesday used “distractionary devices” to subdue Fields during the standoff, Boston Police Superintendent-in- Chief Gregory Long said Tuesday at the scene.

“The suspect was also struck by less lethal rounds” of ammunition than bullets, Long told reporters during a Tuesday briefing.

Fields then dropped his firearm and was taken into custody.

Officers on routine patrol had initially spotted Fields Tuesday and stopped him, but he ran onto the turf field, police have said.

Police officers, SWAT team members, and hostage negotiators maintained a dialogue with the suspect throughout the standoff. The suspect accepted food and water throughout the day, Long said.

Long praised the work of law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.

“It’s been a long day. With patience, time, and restraint … this reached a peaceful ending,” Long said Tuesday.

“It was taxing on our hostage negotiators as well as our SWAT teams. You’re doing everything you can to bring a situation to a peaceful ending. I’ll tell you, it’s the training that they all go through — it was on full display here today,” Long said.

The peaceful resolution capped a dramatic day that drew scores of law enforcement, closed some streets, and evacuated an apartment building on Harrison Avenue.

Throughout the course of the standoff Tuesday, Fields could be seen pacing back and forth across the field, sporadically waving what appeared to be a handgun in the air.

A woman who identified herself as his half-sister, Lashena Jones-Butler, waited behind a line of police tape on Albany Street, at times screaming for her brother to calm down.

She said her brother had been homeless for three or four years and had struggled with mental health issues since the deaths of his mother and brother.

“Ever since then he’s been rebelling and going downhill,” Jones-Butler said. “I just hope to God this will get him some help. I mean today he is literally screaming for help.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.