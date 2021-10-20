Vermont State Police laid out the chilling details of the case in a statement Tuesday night.

Defendant Joseph Ferlazzo, charged with killing his young wife Emily Ferlazzo, will face a judge at 10:30 a.m., according to published reports.

The 41-year-old man who allegedly confessed to killing his 22-year-old wife in Bolton, Vt. in a bus they had repurposed for living and traveling faces arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in Vermont Supreme Court in Burlington.

According to the statement, Joseph Ferlazzo agreed to speak with detectives Tuesday afternoon and then admitted to killing his wife early Saturday morning in their vehicle in Bolton. The manner of death wasn’t specified in the statement.

Officials said the murder allegedly took place in the couple’s small bus, which they had used to travel to Bolton late last week. State Police said Joseph Ferlazzo had allegedly told investigators initially that his wife had gotten out of their vehicle Saturday in Bolton, and that he went to a nearby store and returned to the bus to find Emily missing.

Emily Ferlazzo. VT. STATE POLICE

Investigators seized the bus Tuesday in St. Albans, Vt., and found evidence to corroborate Joseph Ferlazzo’s subsequent confession, according to the statement.

“A subsequent court-ordered search of the bus at the VSP St. Albans barracks uncovered human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account of the killing,” the statement said.

Emily Ferlazzo’s body, the statement continued, will be brought to the state medical examiner’s office Wednesday for an autopsy.

The couple got engaged in September 2020, according to Emily Ferlazzo’s Facebook page, which shows a number of photos of the two smiling and embracing.

She posted photos in October 2020 of what appeared to be their wedding day above a caption that read, “Wanted to share some photos from our day with friends and family Beyond blessed to call this man my husband.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.