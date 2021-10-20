This year, contested races have emerged in the at-large seats representing wards 1, 3, 5, and 6. In each race, two incumbents are seeking reelection and facing a single challenger. Voters will pick two candidates in each contest.

Each of Newton’s eight wards has three representatives on the 24-member City Council, including a pair of at-large councilors from each ward. These council members are elected in a city-wide vote, and serve two-year terms.

In Newton, contested races for several at-large City Council seats will be decided by voters on the city’s Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.

In Ward 1 incumbents Alison Leary and John Oliver are running for reelection against Allan L. Ciccone.

Ward 3 councilors-at-large Andrea Kelley and Pamela Wright seek reelection this year against Meryl Kessler.

Ward 5 at-large councilors Andreae Downs and Deborah Crossley will appear on the ballot against Rena Getz.

In Ward 6, councilors-at-large Vicki Danberg and Alicia Bowman are running for new two-year terms against Lisa Gordon.

The Globe asked candidates in those contested at-large councilor races to participate in an election questionnaire, and talk about why they are running for office. Their answers appear below.

Ward 1 at-large councilor (vote for two)

In Ward 1 incumbents Alison Leary, left, and John Oliver, right, are running for reelection against Allan L. Ciccone, center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Name: Alison M. Leary

Profession: Program Manager for a social services non-profit.

Village: Newton Corner and Nonantum

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I am beginning my 9th year as a city councilor and there are still important city initiatives that I would like to see either completed or substantial progress made. This includes zoning reform, implementing important action items in order to meet climate goals, the completion of the new Lincoln Eliot School, improving our athletic fields and implementing policy to meet waste and recycling goals.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Zoning Reform - essential to development goals that include more diverse housing choices that are affordable to a range of incomes, to reducing teardowns and overly large homes, and a critical tool to mitigating climate change impacts and improving public spaces.

Climate Goals and Sustainability - a warming planet is the biggest threat to our future. We owe it to future generations to leave them a livable planet.

Infrastructure Improvements - safe streets and sidewalks, maintaining and improving our underground utilities including water, sewer, stormwater and fixing leaky gas pipes are all very important to me, especially as Chair of Public Facilities.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Walking in Cold Spring Park and biking along the Charles River Path

Name: John Oliver

Profession: Marketing Consultant

Village: Ward 1

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

My wife and I decided to raise our family in Newton for many reasons, including the school system, neighborhood feel, quality of life and the people. I believe that our residents all deserve a voice in shaping Newton into a great place to live, work and play. I want to facilitate these voices being ‘heard’ - and look forward to continuing these efforts upon my re-election.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

While I have many areas of interest, these three are timely, frequently discussed by residents as well as areas that can benefit from pragmatic, thoughtful strategies :

- City Services and Infrastructure. This includes everything from roads to libraries and water and sewer systems to bike paths. The first area that I am bringing attention to is our athletic fields - I am working to define a plan to rapidly restore and improve them.

- Development. I have started working with my colleagues on the council to champion protections for neighbors of construction projects before, during and after the actual work.

- Zoning. Newton needs to partner with residents, builders and property owners to define projects that further stated goals like high-efficiency homes and we need to reduce or eliminate projects that result in overly large homes being built too close to their neighbor’s property lines.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

The Blue Heron Bridge - it’s the right mix of nature and passersby for me.

Name: Allan L. Ciccone

Profession: Retired Newton Police Officer

Village: Nonantum

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I would like to return to the city council to work on issues my late son Jay was working on and I like being involved and assisting citizens trying to navigate issues with city hall. I would like to work on doing something with the traffic on California & Bridge St. where traffic crosses the river from Watertown into Newton. At certain times of the day it takes at least three sets of lights to get through the intersection.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Public Safety. We need to give our police chief the funds needed to do the job. When I was on the Board of Alderman I was chairmen of public safety and we were the safest city in the country for two years in a row, I would like to bring that back. Schools, with all the construction going on I am concerned that our schools could become over crowded. We need more housing for low and moderate income and housing for workers that work in Newton and want to live here.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Coletti Park. It is nice to sit and relax and meet neighbors.





Ward 3 at-large councilor (vote for two)

Ward 3 councilors-at-large Andrea Kelley, left, and Pamela Wright, center, seek reelection this year against Meryl Kessler, right. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Name: Andrea Kelley

Profession: Landscape designer and site planner

Village: West Newton

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

* To have a continuing, civil and balanced voice and vote on varied, multiple, often contentious issues locally. I do my homework, research, listen to constituents, combined together to understand each proposal. As an at-large candidate, all issues city-wide are my issues.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

* Housing - We need to maintain and expand the variety of housing choices in Newton, with homes of all sizes, ownership and rental, to provide housing for existing and future workforce, families, seniors, people of all ages, ethnicities and incomes.

* Climate change is affecting our lives now and will increase its negative effects on our children and grandchildren’s generations. It is up to us to start to ameliorate that by making small daily changes and large-scale policy shifts. I apply Newton’s Climate Action Plan to every decision before us.

* Balancing seemingly contradictory goals, such as valuing historic preservation while also planning ahead for and shaping change. I believe we can improve and expand our open spaces while also having new development. The tax revenue from new commercial development will help offset our over-reliance on our residential property tax base and can help purchase open space. These goals are not mutually exclusive.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

The stone bridge and area by the lower pond at Newton Cemetery and Arboretum

Name: Pam Wright

Profession: Electrical Engineer

Village: West Newton

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I’m running for re-election for the same reason I ran two-years ago. I believed then, and know now, that as the only engineer on the city council, I bring a careful, analytical, and detailed approach to the table. A different and, in my opinion, vital perspective. I am fact and data driven when confronting the challenges our city faces. Consequently, my vote is always one in the best interest of our city, and not the best interests of the loudest voices or the deepest pockets, the developers or the idealogues. I’m just a resident, looking to make Newton a better place for my fellow citizens.

I’m proud of the work I’ve done on the council, and, frankly, I’m eager to continue. To the people of Newton, know that I love the job, I want to work for you, and I’m again humbly asking for your vote.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

I pride myself on listening to the residents. They want a vibrant, inclusive Newton, and they want changes to our bylaws which accomplish that, while incorporating our climate action initiatives. And so, on zoning redesign, I pledge to continue to advocate for responsible development with a plan for traffic, infrastructure, and schools, while pressing for changes on zoning and special permits to further our climate action initiatives.

Second, I want to improve our infrastructure, from making our streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists, to improving our green spaces and recreational facilities.

Lastly, residents are concerned that seniors are being priced out of Newton, and that their children can’t afford to live here. I will create programs that allow people of all backgrounds to live and remain here. This would include a housing trust, building on city owned property, and partnering with nonprofits to build truly affordable housing.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

I ride my bike to the Charles River Greenway, for its greenery, water, and solitude.

Name: Meryl Kessler

Profession: Attorney/Non-profit executive

Village: West Newton

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I’m running so that Newton continues to be a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. As we recover from this pandemic, we need leaders who will not simply help our city build back, but will ensure that it builds back better. I am a multi-issue candidate with the skills, background, and experience to move us forward on longstanding challenges: village vitality, safe and accessible streets, housing diversity, climate action. During my 26 years in Newton, I’ve been a leader on arts/culture, education, and environment. I am also a lawyer and non-profit professional (most recently Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts). My community and professional experience—plus my education (B.A., public policy, Princeton; M.A., government and J.D., Harvard)—have prepared me to be analytical, collaborative, and creative. I believe every decision we make should aim to build a stronger, more vibrant, inclusive community.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Recovery and revitalization of our village centers: To enable our village centers to reach their full potential as commercial, residential, cultural, and civic hubs, the Council should review/update our zoning, permitting, licensing, and parking policies. Wide-ranging infrastructure improvements: The Council should prioritize overdue upgrades to roads, schools, municipal buildings, and parks to maintain our quality of life, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and create a Newton that is walkable, bike-able, and accessible for all. Supporting seniors and vulnerable residents: The Council must ensure that we have sufficient resources to fund vital services for our growing senior population, take steps to increase our stock of affordable housing so that people of diverse backgrounds and income levels can live here, and implement policies to support our most vulnerable residents.

…And do all of this with an eye toward meeting our climate action goals!

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

One of the benches next to Bullough’s Pond.





Ward 5 at-large councilor (vote for two)

Ward 5 at-large councilors Andreae Downs, left, and Deborah Crossley, center, will appear on the ballot against Rena Getz. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Name: Andreae Downs

Profession: Director, Wastewater Advisory Committee to the MWRA

Village: Waban

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

In the 30 years we have lived here, Newton has given us: a wonderful community, excellent schooling for our two daughters, a library that continues to inspire curiosity, great open spaces, and more.

I wish to continue to give back to Newton as your City Councilor.

Work I want to finish includes police transparency and accountability, protecting our public schools, improving the quality of our roads, parks and public buildings, and mitigating and adapting to climate change. We also need to help our village center businesses and most needy households recover from COVID.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Making the work of our police more transparent and accountable--a first step to re-establishing mutual trust with the community and helping all residents and guests feel safe here.

Improving the city’s financial security--both by continuing regular investments into retirement funding and by improving the repair of our roads, sidewalks and buildings--and ensuring the safety and climate resilience of same as we do so.

Finding ways to ensure that a wide range of households can live and thrive here.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Quinobequin park lands, Cold Spring Park and the Lake (in summer)

Name: Rena Getz

Profession: Scientist trained in Neurochemistry

Village: Waban

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I grew up in a family that valued public service - if you can help, you do. Residents from all our villages and neighborhoods are telling me that too many of Newton’s elected officials ignore their concerns about quality-of-life issues and dismiss their objections to imposed policies on upzoning and overdevelopment. They want city councilors who will take their concerns and preferences seriously. They want real representation. I will listen to residents and advance their priorities. I have served on the Waban Area Council as an elected member, since its founding in 2014, and am currently vice president. We represent approximately 5,645 constituents in Ward 5. We provide a forum for residents, act as a portal for public and policy information, and deliberate and advocate for our constituents with full transparency and accountability. My service has prepared me well to work effectively, right away, as a City Councilor.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

As a Latina, I value listening to the viewpoints of all in our community. We strengthen local democracy by being inclusive of every resident’s opinion, seeking respectful compromises, and operating with transparency, not by allowing the most powerful, politically connected groups to dominate.

Our planet is in crisis, so we must be stewards of our environmental and historic assets for future generations - Newton’s historic villages, streetscapes, open spaces, trees, and the Charles River. Residents want to preserve these things. So, do I.

Residents are deeply concerned about the influence of property speculators who profit by making Newton more urban, expensive, and crowded. They want representatives to address the effects on affordability, displacement, traffic, fiscal debt, schools, seniors, pandemic impacts, parks, playing fields and, lately, rat activity. As a scientist, I value data, and will consider the costs and benefits to residents before voting on any overhaul of our zoning.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Hemlock Gorge. I enjoy walking in the Gorge and listening to the Charles River.

Name: Deborah Crossley

Profession: Residential Architect

Village: Newton Upper Falls / Highlands (on the line!)

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I want to continue the work I began 12 years ago, when our city had no clear plans to rehabilitate deteriorated city buildings and infrastructure, nor to meet serious housing, environmental or economic challenges. My promise was to help better steward our public buildings and environments, and plan more thoughtfully to address pressing community needs. My accomplishments on City Council include initiating through implementation the rehabilitation of critical water systems, energy efficiency and clean energy programs, advancing new schools, road and sidewalk work, and the 2017 lodging house and accessory apartment ordinances. I work hard to build consensus, tackling tough issues like needed zoning reform to lay the groundwork to expand housing opportunity for a wide range of income earners, add “gentle” density to support village economies and assertively implement climate actions. We must collaborate with open minds to solve these issues. I am ready to do more.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

My priorities:

COVID: Remain alert to the pandemic; respond nimbly to keep Newton families, children and businesses safe and secure in every way possible.

Infrastructure: With ARPA funds help, fully reboot our capital plans: aggressively rehabilitate roads, sidewalks, schools, parks, fields; build the new preschool and senior center. Continue to improve quality, build capacity, assure reliability and resiliency as we combat climate change.

City Planning: - Continue to improve the land use development rules, “zoning ordinances” to encourage good development and prevent what we do not want. We must lay the groundwork to facilitate more housing affordable to more people of low and moderate means, assure the environmental health and well-being of our community and foster village economic security; by ensuring a sustainable balance of uses. And we must respect the scale and proportion of streetscapes comfortable for people as we increase building performance standards and require clean energy.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Recently - the Plaza at Austin Street! Normally - Home.





Ward 6 at-large councilor (vote for two)

In Ward 6, councilors-at-large Vicki Danberg, left, and Alicia Bowman, right, are running for new two-year terms against Lisa Gordon, center. CONTRIBUTED PHOT

Name: Alicia Bowman

Profession: City Councilor

Village: Newton Centre

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I ran for City Council in 2019 because we needed more councilors willing and able to lead on the increasingly complex issues facing Newton, especially housing, transportation and climate change. As an MBA, experience as a management consultant, and years as an advocate working with city staff and elected officials, I knew I could provide that leadership. After two years on the Council, I have seen firsthand how important it is to have strong leadership skills to get things done in this very difficult role.

I have pushed for better development projects, created safer streets for all users, supported local businesses during COVID, and worked on climate action.

I am amplifying the voices of critical populations by regularly attending meetings with the Commission on Disability, Fair Housing, and Safe Routes to School.

I am running for re-election because I am just getting started and there is very important work ahead.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Climate Change: We are already experiencing the climate crisis, including extreme weather events that will become more extreme and more frequent. Climate Change needs to be a key driver of all decisions. Increasing efforts to decrease GHG associated with buildings and transportation is key.

Village Centers: Our villages are a source of pride, provide important services and are an economic engine for Newton. But most villages are not living up to their potential. We should be enabling investments in buildings, public space, infrastructure, a better mix of businesses, and places for housing including affordable housing.

Transportation: More than 25 percent of CO2 in Newton is from personal transportation. We have the opportunity to lay out a bold vision for transforming our car clogged streets to healthier streets, that make people safer and help Newton meet its goal to reduce vehicle miles traveled by supporting more walking, biking and use of transit.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Relaxing with friends: One of our many outdoor dining locations

Time to myself: Crystal Lake

Name: Vicki Danberg

Profession: Healthcare Administrator

Village: Newton Centre/Newton Highlands

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I want to serve on City Council to continue to make improvements in quality of life for all Newton’s residents and foster a welcoming atmosphere for all. Here are some of the ways:

Create 100 percent affordable housing units for homeless vets and families in need of housing in the West Newton Armory that Newton just purchased from the State for $1.

Advocate for three or four stories of mixed use in our villages to create walkable, vibrant villages that offer amenities close to home for their residents.

Complete the zoning re-design process to create a zoning code that will work for all in Newton through the 21st Century.

Continue to push our Climate Action Plan forward to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Advocate for increased infrastructure funding to move street, sidewalk, water, sewer, storm water, bike and accessibility improvements forward at a faster pace to make mobility safer for all.

What are three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

While continuing to focus on our COVID response, my top priority will be long-term impact through infrastructure improvement, allowing better accessibility for all and safe passage in all seasons on all streets, sidewalks and bike paths. Newton’s aging infrastructure affects public safety, water quality and causes wasteful leakage. Improvement will encourage walkability in and near our village centers, providing vibrancy for local businesses and restaurants.

I will advocate for climate-friendly policies including energy efficient electrified housing, passive house construction, increased business and residential solar, a fully electrically powered City vehicle fleet, and public transit and waste reduction through plastics reduction, composting and re-use.

I will work to encourage increased housing options for all, especially affordable. There is a shortage of housing of all types, needed to attract and keep our workforce, downsizing seniors, as well as young families who wish to locate in Newton and are priced out.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Webster Woods. I bring my dogs on leash and enjoy its natural beauty.

Name: Lisa Gordon

Profession: Executive Director, RRForum

Village: Newton Centre/Thompsonville

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

Newton is a wonderful place, but I know that our local government can do better for us:

Do better at protecting the environment.

Do better to ensure our schools are the very best.

Do better at protecting the quality of life in our neighborhoods for present, and future generations.

And do better at listening and hearing our residents.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

1. Bringing Newton residents’ issues and concerns to the forefront of the City Council’s priorities

2. Working collaboratively with my fellow City Councilors to make thoughtful progress on zoning changes

3. Ensuring that we maintain our much-loved and well-used green spaces so that we are always truly “The Garden City”

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Crystal Lake and the 1 1/4 mile walk around it.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.