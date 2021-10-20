Kathleen Burdette Shields, the only incumbent School Committee member to face a contested race this November, is being challenged by Valerie Pontiff to represent Ward 7.

Four candidates for Newton’s School Committee are vying for a pair of contested seats representing the city’s wards 6 and 7 on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.

The School Committee is a nine-member board with representatives from each of Newton’s eight wards, plus the city’s mayor. All of the seats are elected in a city-wide vote, and members serve two-year terms.

The Globe asked candidates in contested School Committee races to participate in an election questionnaire, and talk about why they are running for office. Their answers appear below.

Ward 6 School Committee member (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 6, Paul Levy, left, and Shawn Fitzgibbons are running for the School Committee's Ward 6 seat. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS





Name: Paul Levy

Profession: Negotiation advisor and consultant to firms and institutions

Village: Newton Centre

Why do you want to serve on the School Committee?

I’ve spent 40 years in public service and community engagement. I want to continue to give back to our community, and I am a strong believer in the importance of public education. The School Committee sets the tone and direction of our kids’ education, along with being responsible for over 60 percent of the city’s budget. It needs proven leadership skills and experience at the highest levels to bring excellence to its budgeting, collective bargaining, and supervisory responsibilities. Having served as CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and head of the MWRA during the Boston Harbor clean-up, I offer that experience and will bring the values of competence, commitment and compassion to the job.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for School Committee?

- Enhancing public confidence in our school administration. This has taken a beating because of a lack of communication, along with opaque decision-making on many major issues of educational and administrative policy.

- Holding the Superintendent accountable to a high standard of performance. The School Committee needs improvement in setting the Superintendent’s objectives and evaluating his actions and progress.

- Restoring a commitment to academic excellence for all students. We need to reaffirm our focus on providing the best opportunity for all students to excel, not only in mainstream courses like math and science and vocational education, but also in extracurricular activities like music and the arts.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Crystal Lake, where my little 5-year-old boy knows ALL the lifeguards!

Name: Shawn Fitzgibbons

Profession: Senior Director of Principal Gifts at Massachusetts General Hospital

Village: Newton Centre

Why do you want to serve on the School Committee?

I am running for School Committee to ensure that all Newton students can access an excellent education. I have two children in the Newton Public Schools and I have been active with the schools and in our community for years.

My priorities include ensuring a strong response to the pandemic; academic excellence for all learners; attracting, supporting and retaining high quality teachers; transparency and communication; anticipating and planning for fiscal challenges; promoting an anti-racist culture across the system; and advancing environmental initiatives.

My experience is well-suited to the School Committee. My background includes leadership and board-level roles at academic, educational and youth-focused organizations including Cornell University, Mass General Hospital, FamilyACCESS of Newton, the All Newton Music School, the Newton Childcare Commission and the Mason Rice School Council. This experience, paired with my skills as a collaborative problem-solver, will bring strength to the School Committee as we navigate difficult times.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for School Committee?

Responding to the pandemic. This has been an incredibly difficult year. Learning gaps have resulted from lost time in school and many students are suffering mental health challenges. We must ensure that schools stay safely open and that our students and teachers are supported as we work to regain what was lost last year.

Academic excellence for all students. Newton is a top-tier public school system which can and should continue to improve. To me, this means ensuring that our students are challenged to their highest potential and positioned to achieve their goals after graduation.

Promoting anti-racist policies and culture across our school system is critical if we are to continue to have a top educational system. We must ensure that each and every one of our students has an opportunity to achieve their goals. This means identifying and removing barriers that exist in our system due to systemic racism.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

I love biking on the pathways along the Charles River.

Ward 7 School Committee member (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 7, Kathleen Burdette Shields, left, the only incumbent School Committee member to face a contested race this November, is being challenged by Valerie Pontiff. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Name: Kathleen Shields

Profession: Trial lawyer

Village: Newton Centre

Why do you want to serve on the School Committee?

Next year’s School Committee, which will be half new, needs my experience and my collaborative negotiating skills. For the last four years, I have worked on all major School Committee responsibilities including collective bargaining, budgeting and policy writing. I have been a trial lawyer for 24 years, in both government and a large law firm. My professional skills in negotiation, listening and questioning, contribute to the Committee’s work. The way to heal the increasing divisiveness in our community is to spend more time listening to one another, trying to find common ground and strategizing together about ways to improve our school communities to benefit all students. I am well positioned to bridge, rather than exacerbate, this divide because I communicate effectively with people who have very different points of view.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for School Committee?

- Pandemic recovery - supporting our schools’ safe return to full in-person learning. Resuming academic rigor while we pay attention to the social and emotional needs of students is particularly critical this fall - when there has been a marked increase in students’ mental health needs. The School Committee needs to ensure NPS teachers have the resources they need to evaluate and work with all students - to meet them where they are academically, provide engaging and deep learning, and rebuild relationships.

- Long term building projects – work diligently to deliver on time and on budget at least four rebuilt elementary schools, substantial renovations at another, and seek state funding for roof and boiler replacements at others.

- Improve communications to ensure we are hearing from a representative group of families and to facilitate more two-way communication.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

My backyard. I love the variety and peacefulness of all my trees.

Name: Valerie Pontiff

Profession: Commercial Real Estate Broker

Village: Chestnut Hill Newton

Why do you want to serve on the School Committee?

As a parent of two Newton Public School elementary, middle, and high school students, I am running to impact the three School Committee core functions which include strategic planning, budgeting, and executive selection. Our recent Newton Public Schools Systemwide Strategic Goals have a category called Academic Excellence. The current language does not reference high-level academic delivery. I will restore that objective. We need to make sure our budget reflects our values. I will advocate for fast-tracking equity of public-school buildings and facilities. It is past time that all elementary students learn in similar high quality physical environments. Finally, we need to evaluate executive leadership and re-frame expectations. Our city needs academically strong public schools that are embraced by Newton families. As a School Committee member, I will ensure executive leadership is focused on delivering strong academics to Newton families.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for School Committee?

I am focused on reviving Excellence in Education, once a core feature of Newton Public Schools. The City of Newton has low MCAS scores relative to our peer districts, and particularly so for our most disadvantaged students. Newton’s public schools are experiencing rapidly declining enrollment, bringing our city is to the point where the whole community needs to turn its focus to restoring our vital public schools. I will listen to parents, who make the crucial decision to send their children to our public schools. As a School Committee member, I will focus on meeting their needs. Finally, we must invest in those most impacted during the 18 months of full and partial school closures. Those impacted students need to be brought up to their prior academic trajectory. I am committed to excellent public schools embraced by the whole community.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Cold Springs Park walking trails

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.