This year, voters in wards 1, 3, 5, and 6 will be asked decide contested races for their local representative on the City Council.

Each of Newton’s eight wards has three representatives on the 24-member City Council, including a local ward councilor for each ward. These positions are elected solely by voters living in those wards, and councilors serve two-year terms.

Four contested races for local ward seats on Newton’s City Council will appear on the upcoming Nov. 2 municipal ballot.

In Ward 1, incumbent councilor Maria Scibelli Greenberg faces Kevin Riffe.

Ward 3 Councilor Julia Malakie is being challenged by James Cote.

Advertisement

Ward 5′s incumbent, Bill Humphrey, is seeking reelection against Debra Waller.

Ward 6 Councilor Brenda Noel is running against Barry Bergman.

The Globe asked candidates in contested ward councilor races to participate in an election questionnaire, and talk about why they are running for office. Their answers appear below.

Read the responses from candidates in other contested races here.





Ward 1 councilor (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 1, Maria Scibelli Greenberg, left, the current ward councilor, faces Kevin Riffe. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Name: Maria Scibelli Greenberg

Profession: Cardiac Sonographer

Village: Nonantum

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

For many years I was a community volunteer as a member of the Nonantum Neighborhood Association--making improvements in our Village, hosting many community meetings and organizing our annual Village Day. Because of my dedication to my community I was encouraged by neighbors to run for the Ward seat. I wanted to be a more effective advocate for my Village so I chose to run. As a councilor I have a greater impact on making improvements for my Ward that I want for my family and that I want for all the families in the community. I want to continue the work into my third term and bring about positive change to my community. I love the work of being a public servant and helping the diverse 11,300 folks of Ward 1.

Advertisement

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

1. Constituents Services--My highest priority has been constituent services, listening and responding to any city related concerns the residents of Ward 1 may have.

2. Preserving, maintaining and improving our City’s green spaces and parks. In addition advocating for more tree plantings in Ward 1. Our precious green space and trees help fight the climate crisis and offer much needed respite and comfort as we cope with the pandemic. Also, I am excited to be working with the Mayor’s office to create a community garden in Ward 1.

3. Affordable housing. Work with developers to maximize size and number of affordable units for large scale projects in addition to creating accessible units for our seniors and or disabled. Support thoughtfully planned mixed use development near transit to offer housing diversity, that use sustainable building practices and design and create vibrant village centers.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Walking with my dog along the Charles River path in Nonantum on sparkling Fall days.

Name: Kevin Riffe

Profession: Self Employed

Village: Nonantum (Ward 1)

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I have lived in Ward 1 all my life, I met my wife, we raised our children, and bought our home all in the heart of Ward 1. One of my first jobs was at the Paramount Theater in Newton Corner and worked at Pellegrini Playground in Nonantum one summer. This community means so much to me and my family.

Advertisement

I am running because it is time for me to give back to the community that has provided me with so many opportunities and memories. I want to bring the collective voice of the ward to City Hall. I would be both humbled and honored to serve the members of the ward.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Public Safety

Ensuring we have safe and well-lit neighborhoods that are clean and inviting. Creating a strong and productive relationships with all public safety personnel through high visibility and effective communication.

Education

Keeping academic rigor at the forefront of everything we do in our schools. Preparing our young citizens for the future and coaching them for excellence both in the classroom and on the playing field.

Parks and Recreation / Athletic Fields

Maintaining best in class facilities throughout the city that are well-lit and regularly maintained. Ensuring that there is a fair and equitable distribution for use across all sports.

I have a passion for maintaining the look and feel of our communities and the traditions that have made our ward one of the most welcoming wards in the city.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

I actually have two spots. Colletti-Magni Park and Pellegrini Playground. Both parks bring back memories of my childhood. and are perfect settings for me to reflect and gather thoughts





Ward 3 councilor (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 3, Julia Malakie, left, the incumbent councilor, is being challenged by James Cote. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Name: Julia Malakie

Profession: Photojournalist

Village: West Newton

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

Advertisement

To continue the work I’ve been doing to help residents and businesses solve problems, stay informed and get questions answered, and to represent their interests. To continue my long-time environmental advocacy by mitigating climate change effects through local tree-planting, open space preservation and fixing gas leaks. To work for greater transparency and accountability, easier access to public records and a better City website. As Ward 3 faces continued development pressure and is being targeted for higher density zoning, residents need a representative who will put them first, and be willing to push back on private developers to get the best outcome. When Zoning Redesign is voted on next term, I will only support a plan that discourages teardowns and displacement, and preserves green spaces and trees — not a plan that only benefits developers and makes Newton more expensive.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Protecting our environment matters to people in Ward 3. I will advance their priorities by working to enhance tree canopy and strengthen tree protection ordinances, two strategies that are increasingly important with hotter summers, extreme rainfalls and flooding affecting residents and businesses.

Addressing quality of life issues. West Newton residents tell me they want safer roads, less speeding, and less traffic in West Newton Square, better and more available parks and recreational facilities, including an improved Gath Pool with year-round swimming, a new Senior Center, and no rat encounters.

Working to prevent out of scale development. Most residents like their neighborhoods, and new arrivals typically moved here from denser places like Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville, to have more space and a yard. Residents live here because they like Newton’s suburban scale and historic neighborhoods, and don’t want more traffic and congestion.

Advertisement

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Dolan Pond Conservation Area, a green oasis a short walk from my home.

Name: James R Cote

Profession: Financial Advisor

Village: West Newton Ward 3

Why do you want to serve on the City Council? :

My reason for seeking a 4th term on the Newton City council is to provide the high-quality constituent representation and the services that the residents of West Newton need coming out of the Pandemic. Reaching out to the community has energized my campaign, with the goal to be a force for the residents as a strong advocate, and provide for those that need our assistance in housing, city services, and to ensure a great quality of life with multi-generational recreational facilities. I’m well versed in current city issues and my leadership skills will offer immediate benefit to the residents of Ward 3 given my ability to work with all members of the City Council. Committed to doing the right thing with every item addressed by the Council, I offer a common-sense approach to governance. I ask for your vote on November 2nd.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Main Issues:

The person serving as the Ward Councilor is responsible to the residents by being their direct representative to the City Council and working hand in hand with the administration. The past 2 years have shown the need to elect a strong, common-sense leader to serve as your Councilor.

1. Representation: My background in leadership and government service provides residents with a strong and decisive leader. I’m the solution to a much-divided City Council and my election immediately places Ward 3 in a leadership role.

2. Quality of Life: West Newton and all of Ward 3 has always provided the most cost-effective housing in Newton and my goal is to maintain, and enhance this with compassionate housing options for all income levels.

3. Recreational Activities: Newton has always had fields, what we will work on is multi-generational parks that allow for everyone at all age and physical levels to enjoy interacting with their neighbors.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Walking the 2.6 mile loop around Watertown, Craft, and Waltham Streets.





Ward 5 councilor (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 5, incumbent Bill Humphrey, left, is seeking re-election against Debra Waller. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Name: Bill Humphrey

Profession: City Councilor

Village: Waban

Why do you want to serve on the City Council? :

I want to continue serving on the City Council because I love helping constituents with their everyday challenges and I enjoy working on local policies to make people’s daily lives better, from infrastructure investments and safety to senior programming and recreational spaces. It has been really rewarding to see the results of my efforts over the past two years, and I hope to do more in my second term.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

My top three issues are roads, housing, and the environment. We need to prioritize investment in our infrastructure and public recreational spaces, and we need to make our roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes safer for everyone. We must accelerate Newton’s environmental commitments and restore public transit. And we should increase affordable housing for low-income families, young adult individuals, people with disabilities, and senior residents. This can and should be closely related to our work to revitalize Newton’s village centers after the pandemic, while preserving our city’s history.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

My favorite spot in Newton to go to relax is Cold Spring Park!

Name: Debra Waller

Profession: Mechanical engineering and financial risk management.

Village: Waban

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I’ve lived in Newton with my husband and two children for 27 years. I believe Newton is a wonderful place to live and that we have much to be thankful for.

Newton voters, however, are often voting on important issues without being fully informed – because many of the processes at City Hall lack basic transparency. This has given rise to a deep political division in Newton.

My long career in mechanical engineering and in financial market risk has given me the ability to acquire and present facts and data in an accessible and complete manner to all stakeholders. My pledge, if elected to the City Council, is to inform and be informed by residents as directly and simply as possible – so that the resident stakeholders of Newton can make the best decisions for our city, and I can help to execute those decisions.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Rezoning - In 2018, the Newton Planning Department proposed a radical rezoning plan than contains a significant amount of anti-resident/pro-developer content. I would like to halt the advancement of this proposed rezoning and replace it with moderate changes to our existing code, changes that decrease teardowns and increase the supply of affordable housing.

Police Reform – The police should be made more accountable by wearing body cameras in use-of-force incidents. The police should not be condemned and denigrated based on zero evidence. The police have a dangerous job to do and that should be respected.

Public Process Integrity – The City Council should get their own legal staff and not rely on the Mayor’s Law Department. The Mayor and the City Council often have different priorities and having one Law Department upsets the checks and balances of city government.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Along the Charles River by Quinobequin.





Ward 6 councilor (vote for one)

In Newton's Ward 6, Brenda Noel, left, who serves on the City Council, is running for re-election against Barry Bergman. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Name: Brenda Noel

Profession: Social Worker, Currently the Executive Director of Pathway to Possible, an organization that provides housing and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Village: Newton Highlands

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

In November 2017, the residents of Ward 6 elected me to the Newton City Council. Together we won the Ward 6 seat on a vision of an inclusive city that represents the values that matter to us most.

My decision to run for re-election in 2021 is predicated on the fact that the work isn’t done. The pandemic has deeply impacted our city in a myriad of ways -- our small businesses and restaurants struggled, our schools suffered, and the pandemic further highlighted our underfunded infrastructure -- specifically our roads, sidewalks and fields.

Representing my neighbors in Ward 6 and throughout Newton is a profound honor. I have had the opportunity to improve residents’ daily quality of life as well as to act on our shared values; fighting against discriminatory housing practices, advocating for police reform, and working to ensure our policies and practices truly reflect the progressive values I represent in Ward 6.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

As a city, we are still in recovery mode from the pandemic and, while life has returned in some ways closer to normal, it’s still with us and affecting our lives every day. Like many other small cities, we have really complex, multi-faceted challenges that we can address and impact on a local level if we put the time and energy into it. We have many priorities but the top three I see before me are:

Pandemic recovery - supporting our small businesses, fortifying our schools so our students can learn in-person safely and investing ARPA funding in the areas of the city that were hardest hit by the pandemic, roads, sidewalks, schools and fields.

Constituent services - I will be there for the folks of Ward 6 and support them as we recover from the pandemic.

Climate Change/Transportation and Housing - The macro issues that impact our lives daily.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

The patio at O’Hara’s breaking bread with family and friends.

Name: Barry Bergman

Profession: Retired Financial Systems Consultant and CPA

Village: Newton Centre

Why do you want to serve on the City Council?

I want to serve as the Ward 6 Ward Councilor to give the residents of Ward 6 a strong voice on the City Council. From my consulting experience, I have learned that listening to the needs of the client, teamwork, and compromise are the key elements to success. The same is true in representing Ward 6. I am listening to the concerns of our residents and plan to address them.

We need to get things done. Newton’s zoning redesign project has been in progress for ten years with nothing to show for it. During that time, we have failed to address critical zoning issues, the “mansionization” of Newton continues unabated, and the well-being and economic diversity of our city is being harmed. I will work to facilitate the consensus we need to move us in a positive direction.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for the City Council?

Developers continue to buy up modest homes, tear them down and build out of scale mansions. Our zoning laws must be updated to deal with this threat to our community. Some city councilors want to allow two homes to be built on single family lot. They are saying this will lead to affordable housing. They are wrong. The math doesn’t work.

We have a good climate action plan, but more immediate action is needed. That means restoring our tree canopy (which is half of what it was in the 1970s), reducing urban heat islands, and reducing greenhouse gases. We need to work with the state to address our natural gas leaks, which are second to Boston in number.

Maintenance of Newton’s infrastructure must be a top priority. Our streets, sidewalks, parks and athletic fields require more attention and increased funding. Let’s use ARPA funds where appropriate to get caught up.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

I like sitting at Levingston Cove overlooking Crystal Lake enjoying the shade and the view.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.