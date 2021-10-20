The Globe asked Fuller and Sangiolo to participate in an election questionnaire, and talk about why they are running for office. Their answers appear below.

They’ll appear on the ballot alongside candidates in Newton’s City Council and School Committee races. Newton’s mayor serves a four-year term.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and former City Councilor-at-large Amy Mah Sangiolo are running for the city’s top job on the Nov. 2 municipal ballot.

Name: Ruthanne Fuller

Profession: Mayor

Village: Chestnut Hill

Why do you want to serve as mayor?

Since being elected Mayor four years ago as Newton’s first woman Mayor, I’ve done exactly what residents wanted me to do: prioritized funding for our students, including full-day Kindergarten, and supported the critical needs of ventilation, testing, technology, vaccinations; dedicated $150 million to roads, parks, open spaces, and infrastructure; led while we permitted 515 units of permanently affordable housing; created Newton PowerChoice and NewMO and saved Webster Woods.

We have so much important and necessary work ahead - from helping residents and small businesses recover from the pandemic, upgrading school buildings to a new Senior Center and a new pool, reforming zoning and building more affordable housing, institutionalizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and creating more renewable energy and revitalizing our tree canopy. That’s why I’m running for re-election. My sleeves are rolled up -- I’m all in. And I’m deeply optimistic about the City’s future.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for mayor?

I am focusing on the many challenges facing Newton:

Helping our residents, restaurants, hotels and retailers recover from COVID through programs ranging from Newton Hires and Project Pop-Up to mental health and housing support.

Continuing my full financial support and more for our students, teachers and the Newton Public Schools as we focus on unfinished learning, support students emotionally and ensure academic excellence for learners of all styles.

Investing even more in better roads, a new Senior Center, Gath Pool, schools (NECP, Lincoln-Eliot, Countryside and Franklin), athletic fields and more.

Welcoming all kinds of people by updating our zoning to support all kinds of homes and apartments at all kinds of price points while nourishing our unique villages and special neighborhoods.

Addressing climate change with heat pumps, electric vehicles, improved commuter rail stations and more

Making meaningful progress on being an anti-biased, welcoming community.

Maintained our Triple A bond rating.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Great food with great friends at the Village Cafe in Newtonville

Name: Amy Mah Sangiolo

Profession: Attorney, currently Consumer Advocate with Housing Team - MA Attorney General’s Office

Village: Auburndale

Why do you want to serve as mayor?

As Mayor, I will give residents a greater voice in planning and decision making. I will be a leader who will not only manage the city, but also be a fierce advocate - a champion on issues impacting our daily lives and the future of our city. There are many challenges facing Newton, from restoring confidence in our schools and ensuring every child reaches their full potential; addressing out-of-scale development while increasing truly affordable housing; investing in our fields and our streets and sidewalks while making them safe and accessible; to meeting our climate action goals, all within the confines of serious, projected revenue gaps in the next few years. My leadership style of being accessible, responsive, and transparent will build the public trust we need to move Newton forward.

What are the three issues you are focusing on in your campaign for mayor?

I am focused on education, development, and open and transparent governance. On education, I will bring my perspective as a former Newton Public Schools parent to provide teachers with the resources they need to help every child succeed and address the mental health challenges facing our children. On development, I will used my legal skills and partner with the City Council, where I served for 20 years, to preserve our neighborhoods and historic resources, revitalize our village centers, and implement a multi-pronged strategy to create more truly affordable housing options. To increase open and transparent governance, I will draw from my experience as an Asian American woman, and elevate our commitment to increase racial, ethnic, and gender diversity and diversity of thought, to ensure the residents have real equity and inclusion in planning and decision making and ensure access to information and data is publicly available.

What’s your favorite spot in Newton where you go to relax?

Running or walking along the Charles River in Newton Lower Falls and Auburndale.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.