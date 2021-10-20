Dauphinais is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court Wednesday on multiple charges of child endangerment and witness tampering, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which is leading the on-going search for the child.

Danielle D. Dauphinais allegedly blocked the social workers from discovering Lewis was missing for about six weeks, starting in early September and lasting until Oct. 13 when Department of Children Youth and Families formally reported the child missing to Merrimack, N.H., police, records show

The mother of a missing five-year-old boy actively encouraged three people to lie to New Hampshire state social workers trying to locate Elijah Lewis, prosecutors allege in court papers.

Advertisement

Prosecutors had previously said that the last time a person could independently confirm Elijah was alive was six months ago. But on Tuesday, authorities said they now believed Elijah was last seen at his home sometime within the last 30 days.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families reported him missing last week to Merrimack police. Law enforcement has been searching for the child since then, prosecutors said.

Dauphinais, 35, and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were captured in New York City Sunday and both agreed to return to the Granite State to face the charges.

Stapf is also charged with child endangerment, but is currently not expected to appear in the Hillsborough Superior Court Wednesday, officials said.

Both Dauphinais and Stapf are charged with ordering Joanne Stapf “not to talk to a child protective social worker” about Lewis. Joanne Stapf’s connection to Joseph Stapf was not specified in court records.

He is also accused of endangering Lewis’ welfare by failing to report the child was missing which would have allowed social workers to step in and protect the child, records show.

Dauphinais’ alleged efforts to prevent social workers from discovering Lewis was missing was more extensive, allegedly pushing two more people, identified as Bruce Scherzer and Tracy Lyn Dauphinais, to lie to social workers last Thursday.

Advertisement

“Dauphinais asked Bruce Scherzer and then Tracy Lyn Dauphinais to tell child protective service workers that [Elijah Lewis] was with them when he was not,’' prosecutors wrote.

Dauphinais is also charged with witness tampering for allegedly pushing both people to lie to social workers knowing they had information critical to discovering the child’s whereabouts.

Dauphinais and Stapf were living on Sunset Drive in Merrimack and police have searched the home and nearby Naticook Lake for Lewis without success.

Authorities said they continue to hope Lewis will be safely recovered









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.