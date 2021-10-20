Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said the department had already been working toward implementing some of the state measures before the mandate.

The mandate went into effect in January 2021, and this meeting was the first of the required quarterly updates from the police chief and the mayor to the Police Reform Task Force and City Council Public Safety and Transportation Committee.

The Newton Police Department described steps it has taken so far to meet the new state mandated police reform measures during the Newton City Council Public Safety and Transportation Committee meeting Oct. 6, including updating policy language on use of force and increasing accountability around officer disciplinary records.

“A lot of these things aren’t new to us, they’ve been things that we’ve been training on for a long time, especially things like de-escalation tactics,” he said.

In the meeting, Carmichael said the current goals of the Newton Police Department are to “increase morale” among officers and “aim for excellence” while serving the community.

Councilor Andreae Downs, chair of the Public Safety and Transportation Committee, said she hopes to see “trust and transparency and accountability” as a result of the state police reform requirements and the separate Newton Police Reform Task Force.

“I’d really like police to be part of the team that solves problems in the city, and there’s still some work to do to get us there,” Downs said.

The state established the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission — POST — in January to “improve public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve.” It is responsible for “creating a mandatory certification process for police officers as well as processes for decertification, suspension of certification, or reprimand in the event of certain misconduct,” according to the state’s website.

Members of the citizen activist group Defund Newton Police Department asked the council and Carmichael questions relating to police practices around mental health crises and use of force, specifically around the death of Michael Conlon, who was fatally shot by Newton police officers Jan. 5 in Newton Highlands.

“Informing the public on what POST is and what changes were made and where we’re going in the future is very important,” Carmichael said.

In an emailed statement, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said, “Thanks to the important reforms at the state level, all complaints and internal investigations at the Newton Police Department are now being reported within two days to the State’s new POST Commission and its Division of Police Standards. The reach and authority of this civilian oversight is both wide and deep.”

The mayor and police chief are closely monitoring the implementation of the state police reform standards and will continue to work with the Public Safety and Transportation Committee to determine the necessity of potential additional oversight of the police department, Fuller said in the statement.

In an interview, Nora Lester Murad, a member of the group and an adjunct associate professor of humanitarian affairs at Fordham University, said as a resident and taxpayer in Newton, her ability to “both participate and hold accountable the police, among other public servants” is limited because of the “lack of transparency.”

After the meeting, Carmichael said one of the “biggest, concrete” state police reform changes is the requirement for any active police officer to report the entirety of their disciplinary records to POST as of Sept. 30, which the Newton Police Department reported was completed on time.

This allows the police reform commission to consider current police officers’ employment and disciplinary record before certifying them in Massachusetts, which is now required for all police officers in the state.

While many of the state mandated police reform criteria were implemented within the Newton Police Department over the past five years, both as unwritten rules and mandated written policy, widespread changes the police reform requirements initiated were “the language changes,” Carmichael said.

“We’ve really had to reflect more precisely what POST is mandating. When you’re talking about policy, you’re talking about language in the policy and how we train on that language, so that’s very important,” Carmichael said.

Language specificities include defining terms such as “use of force, deadly force, bodily injury, duty to intervene, having a clause for reporting requirements for duty to intervene,” Carmichael said.

In terms of meeting state police reform requirements, the department is “ahead of the curve,” Carmichael said, because of some of the certifications and standards they’ve met.

Carmichael, who stepped into the police chief role four months ago, said it’s very important for Newton police officers to “feel supported and valued and appreciated, because they do a job that is extremely difficult.”

The “ultimate test,” Carmichael said, for the success of state mandated police reform and future changes from the city will be “perception from the public and how the public feels about your police department.”

Katherine Hapgood can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.