WELLESLEY - Some 150 people encouraged Sean Ade and his parents Wednesday as they marched outside Wellesley High School, protesting the way administrators have handled the bullying of the teenager by his peers.

Sean Ade was greeted with shouts of “Sean! Sean!” at one point during the rally also attended by his father, Dylan Ade and mother, Allyson Ade. Dylan Ade, who brought attention to the assault on his son by appearing before the school committee last month recently thanked participants for supporting his family.

Some supporters targeted Wellesley School Superintendent David F. Lussier, calling for his firing, while others held signs with the word bully or bullying covered with the red “no” sign. One sign was directed at the system as a whole.