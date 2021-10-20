WELLESLEY - Some 150 people encouraged Sean Ade and his parents Wednesday as they marched outside Wellesley High School, protesting the way administrators have handled the bullying of the teenager by his peers.
Sean Ade was greeted with shouts of “Sean! Sean!” at one point during the rally also attended by his father, Dylan Ade and mother, Allyson Ade. Dylan Ade, who brought attention to the assault on his son by appearing before the school committee last month recently thanked participants for supporting his family.
Some supporters targeted Wellesley School Superintendent David F. Lussier, calling for his firing, while others held signs with the word bully or bullying covered with the red “no” sign. One sign was directed at the system as a whole.
“WPS Your Silence Is Loud,’' the sign read.
The Globe reported Wednesday that Sean Ade was targeted this summer by six Wellesley High School classmates who lured him into the woods near his former elementary school and attacked him.
Four boys punched, kicked, and elbowed Sean, his family and officials said. One urinated on him, while another filmed it on a cellphone, according to Wellesley police records, the Globe reported.
The family is adamant that the school department has not paid sufficient attention to the physical and emotional harm Sean and his parents have suffered - at least one of the teenager’s attackers is in one of his classes, the family says.
Lussier has defended their handling of the sanctions imposed on the students who attacked Ade, two of whom have since left the system, the Globe reported.
