WARWICK, R.I. — The median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island continued to rise in the third quarter, even though the number of sales slowed down, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

The median price of single-family homes sold in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 was a record high $385,000, a 15 percent increase over the third quarter of 2020.

However, the number of closes sales was down 8.4 percent year over year, according to association data.