Alkins said via text message that part of the tent structure and some of its contents were damaged.

The call for the small fire came in at 9:45 a.m., according to Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman.

Boston firefighters on Wednesday morning were called to a small tent fire on Southampton Street across from Fire Department headquarters near the Mass & Cass homeless encampment, officials said. No one was hurt.

“There were no injuries to report,” Alkins wrote.

The BFD Fire Investigation Unit is probing the small blaze, he said.

“They are still investigating the cause,” Alkins wrote. “No determination can be made.”

Advertisement

The fire location is steps from the heart of the so-called Mass & Cass encampment located at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

As part of a concerted effort to get people there shelter and help, Boston officials on Tuesday declared the situation at Mass. and Cass a public health crisis, while in a separate order, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said, “Tents and temporary shelters will no longer be allowed on the public ways in the City of Boston.”

However, officials emphasized they are not planning to take a heavy-handed approach, saying they will not force anyone to move without being provided with an adequate alternative shelter. Instead, officials say they will first try to get those people currently involved in the court system into treatment programs, and petition the courts for involuntary hospitalizations or civil commitments only as a last resort.

“We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments,” Janey said during a City Hall news conference.

The acting mayor said the city will establish a new command structure to bolster street interventions, in partnership with state authorities. The city is also creating a new protocol that prohibits Boston employees from removing a homeless person from their encampment on public property unless there is shelter available for the individual, according to officials.

Advertisement

If all the steps in the protocol are exhausted, and someone still refuses to remove their encampment, their refusal could be considered disorderly conduct, which is a criminal misdemeanor, meaning they could be subject to arrest.

There are about 170 open beds available on a daily basis at city-run shelters, according to officials. City authorities estimate there to be about 150 tents currently in the Mass. and Cass area.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.