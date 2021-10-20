Three people were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday that sent one of the cars barreling through the fence of a Nahant home, officials said.
Nahant police received a report of a two-car crash near 233 Nahant Road . around 3:50 p.m., officials said in a statement.
Initial reports said a vehicle had struck a nearby home; but upon arrival, police found one of the cars had crashed through a fence into a neighboring yard. No homes or structures appeared to have been hit in the crash, officials said.
The car that crashed through a fence was occupied by two elderly women, one of whom had to be extricated by Nahant fire crews, the statement said. Both women were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The second car was occupied by two adults and three children, officials said. One of the adults was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but the rest were unharmed.
The crash remains under investigation by Nahant police.
