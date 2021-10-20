“The Harvest Fair is one of the largest community events that we bring forth to Newton,” said Paula Gannon, a professional musician and Newton’s director of Cultural Development who organized the fair.

The two-day fair featured children’s carnival rides on Saturday and an open-air market plus sets from local musicians on Sunday.

Newton held its 46th annual Harvest Fair on Oct. 16 and 17 after taking last year off due to the pandemic. Hundreds of families and dozens of local businesses gathered to enjoy the fair’s activities — including carnival rides, musical performances, and pumpkin decorating.

About six years ago, Gannon said, she came to the fair as a vendor, selling wreaths made from repurposed wine corks.

“I feel so lucky that I’ve been on both sides of this now,” she said. “I have a good understanding of what the vendors need, what helps them be successful, and so I’m really grateful that I’m able to do that for our group this year.”

Gannon said she ran her first Harvest Fair in 2019 but put plans on hold last year because of COVID-19 safety concerns. As COVID-19 restrictions eased up, Gannon said she started working on the 2021 Harvest Fair.

“We’re thrilled to bring it back,” she said. “The response has been tremendous from vendors and groups, and the whole city is really excited for it.”

Cushing Amusements began setting up carnival rides Wednesday night. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, and has been tied to the Harvest Fair for generations, Gannon said. By Saturday morning, the rides were set up and inspected for safety, and hundreds of families soon gathered in the Newton Centre Green.

“Attendance is fabulous,” Gannon said. “From the very minute we started, people have been really happy to be here, and happy to experience this again after a year off.”

On Sunday, the fair expanded to the Beacon Street parking lot to make room for the musical performances and the more than 150 vendors scheduled to pop up.

Rebecca Kadden sold chocolates, pretzels and other baked goods at her tent. She owns Petite Bake Shop, a bakery she runs out of her home in Newtonville.

“It’s really great, actually there’s a lot more people this year,” Kadden said. “There’s just a lot more foot traffic, I’m definitely selling out of things faster than before.”

She said this was her fourth Harvest Fair and the biggest she has seen.

“People are excited to be out and about, to be able to be outside and talk to people,” Kadden said.

Gannon said Green Newton, an environmental nonprofit, was an important part of this year’s fair — promoting environmental sustainability in the city and educating attendees on the city’s climate plans.

“It’s almost like a mini-fair within our big Harvest Fair,” Gannon said. “The Green Newton Expo is a chance for our community to come in and really see hands-on what we’re doing in Newton to support this climate action plan.”

Renee Delatizky, who attended the event with her husband, Jonathan, said they were happy to see the fair promoting environmental sustainability.

“We were struck this year particularly by the great outpouring of support for the environment,” she said. “Just a whole wide array of choices for how to make the earth better and this is so heartening to me.”

The couple said they have been regular attendees of the event for years and took their grandchildren with them on the first day.

“This year it looks like it’s really well organized and really well put together,” Jonathan Delatizky said. “We think it’s going to be a great asset to the community.”

After playing a set with the City Hall Strummers, a local ukulele group, Paula Gannon said she was happy with the 2021 Harvest Fair.

“I really think this has been an almost perfect day,” Gannon said. “I was really hoping that people would open their pocketbooks and actually purchase merchandise from these vendors who came here today.”

“They’ve been struggling a lot the last couple of years, and I hope our community was able to help them.”

Families like up for the Newton Harvest Fair’s Saturday carnival rides Oct. 16. Sam Trottenberg