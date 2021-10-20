The full scope of the investigation could not be determined, but the district attorney, Mimi E. Rocah, appears to be focused at least in part on whether Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes, one of the people said.

In recent months, the district attorney’s office in suburban Westchester County, N.Y., has subpoenaed records from the course, Trump National Golf Club Westchester, and the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the course, a sprawling private club that is perched on a hill north of New York City and boasts a 101-foot waterfall.

Former president Donald Trump’s family business, which is already under indictment in Manhattan, is facing a criminal investigation by another prosecutor’s office that has begun to examine financial dealings at a golf course the company owns, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rocah, a Democrat, has not accused anyone at the company of wrongdoing, and it is unclear whether the investigation is examining Trump’s conduct or if it would ultimately lead to any charges.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Trump Organization said any suggestion that it was inappropriate for the club to seek a lower property tax bill was “completely false and incredibly irresponsible.” Kerry A. Lawrence, a lawyer for the club, declined to comment. The club is one of 16 golf properties the company owns or operates.

Still, the Westchester inquiry intensifies the law enforcement scrutiny on Trump and his family business. Both have been the subject of a long-running criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is examining a range of potential financial and tax improprieties.

In July, Manhattan prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its longtime financial chief, Allen H. Weisselberg, with failing to pay taxes on employee perks like cars and apartments. Trump was not charged in the case, which also involves the New York attorney general, but the investigation is continuing and he remains a subject of it. The prosecutors in that inquiry have sought to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating against Trump.

Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results last year are the subject of a separate criminal investigation.

New York Times

Lawmakers press Jordan on Jan. 6 calls with Trump

WASHINGTON — Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, on Wednesday struggled to answer questions about his communications with then-President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, telling a House panel that he doesn’t recall the number of times he spoke with Trump that day.

The statement from Jordan, a staunch Trump ally and a potential witness in the House’s investigation of the attack, came during a Rules Committee meeting on whether to hold former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

‘’Of course I talked to the president,’’ Jordan told members of the Rules Committee on Wednesday, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat of Massachusetts. ‘’I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.’’

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the two Republicans whom House Speaker Nancy Pelos has appointed to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, has previously suggested that Jordan could be summoned as a material witness as the panel’s investigation proceeds.

‘’He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6th, involved in planning for January 6th, certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness,’’ Cheney said in July during an interview with ABC’s ‘’Good Morning America.’’

In the months since the attack, Jordan has given conflicting answers as to his communications with Trump that day.

In a July interview with Spectrum News, the GOP lawmaker said he was not certain exactly when on Jan. 6 he spoke with Trump.

‘’I spoke with him that day, after?’’ Jordan said during the interview. ‘’I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. . . . I don’t know when those conversations happened.’’

Then, in an August interview with Politico, Jordan confirmed for the first time that he spoke with Trump ‘’more than once’' on Jan. 6.

He told the news outlet that he didn’t recall the times the conversations took place but that he was ‘’sure’' one of the calls took place in the safe room on the Capitol complex to which lawmakers were evacuated during the attack, ‘’because we were in that room forever.’’

During Wednesday’s hearing, Jordan told McGovern that he remembered speaking with Trump ‘’after the attack happened and we were moved to the chamber,’’ an apparent reference to the safe room. ‘’I may have talked to him before; I don’t know,’’ Jordan added.

Later in the hearing, McGovern again pressed Jordan on whether he had spoken to Trump ‘’before, during, or after’' the attack on the Capitol.

‘’I talked to the president after the attack,’’ Jordan replied.

‘’So, not before or during,’’ McGovern said.

‘’Right,’’ Jordan responded. ‘’And I’ve been clear about that.’’

Asked about his August comment to Politico, Jordan told McGovern that he ‘’didn’t speak to the president during the attack.’’

Jordan also said he had never spoken with Trump about a coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

‘’I have no idea what you’re talking about. I have no idea what that is. Of course not,’’ Jordan said.

Washington Post