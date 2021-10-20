Re “Schools wary about dropping masks too soon” (Page A1, Oct. 16): Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, is correct that “relaxing mask rules now could lead to more COVID-19 cases as well as confusion and lost learning time.” We all know the tools to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant: vaccines, masks, adequate indoor ventilation or air filtration, and testing. The vaccines offer strong protection, but breakthrough infections and COVID-related deaths show that they are not a magic shield.

The Baker administration’s rule that masks are unnecessary in schools where 80 percent of students and staff are vaccinated was basically pulled out of thin air, while there is ample evidence for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s universal masking recommendation. Is the point of Massachusetts’ 80 percent rule to appease some of Governor Baker’s party’s base?