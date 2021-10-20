Re “Schools wary about dropping masks too soon” (Page A1, Oct. 16): Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, is correct that “relaxing mask rules now could lead to more COVID-19 cases as well as confusion and lost learning time.” We all know the tools to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant: vaccines, masks, adequate indoor ventilation or air filtration, and testing. The vaccines offer strong protection, but breakthrough infections and COVID-related deaths show that they are not a magic shield.
The Baker administration’s rule that masks are unnecessary in schools where 80 percent of students and staff are vaccinated was basically pulled out of thin air, while there is ample evidence for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s universal masking recommendation. Is the point of Massachusetts’ 80 percent rule to appease some of Governor Baker’s party’s base?
Universal masking protects not just at-risk students but also parents and families. The precautionary principle preferred by most parents is especially critical in front-line communities: More than 120,000 children in the United States were orphaned by COVID and two- to threefold more were Black, Latino, and Native American than were white children. Our state, with its stark and morally shocking racial disparities in COVID death rates, had best rely on the evidence.
Dr. Julia Koehler
Jamaica Plain
The writer is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.