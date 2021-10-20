The editorial board is right that Boston’s move to reduce parking mandates near transit is a step in the right direction (“City’s new rules on parking spots are spot-on,” Oct. 15). But reducing the space and resources we pour into subsidizing car storage is just part of the equation. We need to provide reliable, affordable transit to all corners of Greater Boston, with service so frequent and consistent that riders never have to worry about waiting until the next bus or train.

To make sure our buses don’t get bogged down in traffic, we need more bus priority, ultimately bus rapid transit, with dedicated center-running lanes, platform-level boarding, transit signal priority, and off-board fare collection.