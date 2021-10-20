Re “Foe’s depiction on election flier leads to racism charge” (Metro, Oct. 19): Along with darkening Kendra Hicks’s skin color by converting her image to gray scale, Mary Tamer’s campaign flier also used inflammatory dog whistles to try to associate Hicks with crime, another tactic used historically against Black people to maintain white supremacy. Tamer’s claim that the mailing was intended to highlight actual policy differences in the race for the District 6 seat on Boston City Council is disingenuous given that Hicks’s website features multiple, nuanced, evidence-based proposals for improving community safety, whereas Tamer’s does not list any.

Even giving Tamer the benefit of the doubt that she did not intend to send a racist flier, her failure to recognize that the image perpetuates racist tropes is a clear indication that she lacks sufficient understanding of how racism functions in society. This makes her unfit for City Council, where she would have the power to make choices that could cause tremendous harm.

Fortunately, Hicks has an impressive track record of harnessing community power to promote racial and economic justice, as well as practical, community-informed plans to promote equity and help Boston thrive. This is reflected in the numerous endorsements she has received from a diverse group of elected officials, community leaders, small business owners, labor unions, and other organizations. I look forward to having her represent me on City Council.

Emily Bloomenthal

Jamaica Plain





Kendra Hicks’s failure to vote in past elections raises concerns

When a person runs for elected office, one assumes that they understand the importance of voting and that the right to vote has been a hard-earned one for many and is not to be taken for granted.

It is surprising then when we learn that that may not have been the case. Public records show that Boston City Council candidate Kendra Hicks has not voted in a number of elections, including presidential ones.

I know that for some voters, this may not be an issue. If it had just been a few elections, I doubt I would be writing this letter. It is not a few, though.

My problem is that every candidate, whether it be knocking on doors or speaking before groups, will say that they are asking for your vote. If a person chooses not to vote in a number of elections and then runs for elected office themselves, do they really appreciate asking for your vote when it looks as if they do not appreciate their own vote?

Stephen Smith

Boston