“It’ll be good to go out there and go full go today. I know he’s limited because we’ve got to make sure he can do everything," Shanahan said. “We’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would be limited at practice Wednesday after missing one game with the injury and is on target to play Sunday night against Indianapolis.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don’t expect backup Trey Lance back for another week.

Lance sprained his left knee when he started in place of Garoppolo Oct. 10 at Arizona and hadn’t healed enough during the bye week to practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo got hurt early in the game Oct. 3 against Seattle and left at halftime. He missed one game but took advantage of the bye week to get back without missing any more time.

Garoppolo said the calf “feels great” now and he is able to push off his plant leg once again.

“I didn’t want to push too much last week. But I think during the bye week, we’ve really made some big strides,” he said. “So I’m happy with where it’s at.”

Lance’s recovery is progressing as expected but he isn’t quite ready to return to practice. Shanahan said Lance has been told to stay off his feet as much as he can but was expected to do some light throwing Wednesday.

“We were hoping he could go this week. It doesn’t look like it,” Shanahan said. “He might have a chance at the end of the week. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go next week.”