The Red Sox thought they made the perfect call in asking Nate Eovaldi to preserve a 2-2 tie in the ninth .

Correa, arguably the most dangerous hitter in the Astros’ dangerous lineup, led off and Eovaldi met Correa’s thunder with his own fire. Correa fouled off a 96 mph strike, sat out a high slider, and then ignored a 100 mph fastball that Eovaldi misfired low and away. He followed with a 99 mph fastball that was away but belt-high and Correa slashed a tone-setting double.

“I could feel like I was a little antsy, getting down the mound a little bit too fast — I tried to make a good pitch, and he put a great swing on it, and got a double off,” said Eovaldi. “And then after that I kind of settled in and I knew I had to really lock it in, try to prevent them from scoring, and I felt like after that I was spotting up pretty well.”

Feeling like he was spotting up pretty well and getting Diaz to agree on those spots was a matter of dispute that began long before Eovaldi got involved. Manager Alex Cora nearly got tossed for arguing a called strike on J.D. Martinez in the third inning.

The meet-up between Eovaldi and Diaz took a couple batters after Correa to evolve.

Eovaldi struck out the next batter, Kyle Tucker, on three pitches, the third one a splitter, and after an intentional walk of Yuri Gurriel, Eovaldi struck out pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz on another splitter.

The shaky start with Correa seemed to be a one-time hiccup that would not come back to haunt Eovaldi and the Red Sox, and the crowd was fired up, sensing a Castro at-bat that would end with another strikeout probably or some harmless pop-up.

Sure, there were two base-runners, one in scoring position, but Eovaldi was settling in, or spotting up, as he said, pretty well.

He started Castro off bravely, with a curveball that fell squarely in the middle of the strike zone.

A fastball missed, and then Castro fouled off another fastball.

Enter Diaz.

With the count at 2-1, Eovaldi threw another curveball. This one was high but it caught the corner of the strike zone. Diaz saw it as a ball, a decision that seemed to stun Eovaldi, whose momentum after the pitch carried him towards the Red Sox dugout. He had to stop, however, return to the mound and, one foul ball later, watch Castro slash another splitter for a single that scored Correa and gave the Astros the 3-2 lead.

“Yeah, I thought it was a strike, but again, I’m in the moment,” said Eovaldi. “I had two strikeouts, and then facing Castro I felt like I was in control of the at-bat. I felt like I made a good pitch on the outside corner and it didn’t go my way. But I got to come back and I got to answer back and make another good pitch, I threw a fastball and he fouled it off and I went with the splitter. I had a good feel for it tonight and he put a good swing on it and got a base hit.”

Cora was more diplomatic about the Eovaldi ball than the called strike on Martinez.

“I got to take a look (at the video), yeah, a lot of people thought it was a strike,” said Cora. “(Castro) is a good hitter.”

Eovaldi faced one more batter, No. 1 hitter Jose Altuve and walked him.

That was it for Eovaldi — the Astros had the lead, but it was only a run.

Enter reliever Martín Pérez, who kicked the shim out from under the floodgates and swung them wide open.

Michael Brantley jumped all over a first-pitch fastball, pummeling it for a 3-run double that sucked the remaining faith, zest and volume from the Fenway fans.

Pérez was not through. After an intentional walk of Alex Bregman, the ninth hitter of the inning, Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single and was followed by Correa, who again caused trouble. He hit a slow roller up the third base line that Perez raced after and then slung to first base. The throw squeezed between first baseman Kyle Schwarber’s glove and Correa’s body. Pérez’s throwing error brought in the sixth run of the inning.

There was still a bit of carnage left to display.

Tucker, Eovaldi’s earlier strikeout victim, singled in the final run before Pérez collected the third out.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was pretty pumped.

“That was a huge base hit by Castro to give us the lead, but we knew with this team that we’re playing we wanted to pad the lead and pad the lead we did, you know what I mean?” said Baker. “That one run might not have stood up, especially in this ballpark.”

Baker’s hypothesis was never tested.

After Correa, Castro and Diaz got that one hard-earned, arguably questionably earned run, Pérez’s appearance led to the outburst that quashed all walk-off ending options from the Red Sox.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.