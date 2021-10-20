Yet as much as the Red Sox have proven indefatigable this month, the Astros have remained dogged in their pursuit of championships over five straight ALCS appearances. And so it was that Houston remained undaunted by the prospect of defeat, instead rallying for a tying run in the eighth off Whitlock before exploding for seven in the ninth — four charged to Eovaldi — in a 9-2 victory seen by 38,010 deflated patrons at Fenway.

The Red Sox held a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night. The one-run advantage seemed significant given that the team’s two most dominant pitchers this year — Garrett Whitlock and Nate Eovaldi — would be entrusted with it.

Just six outs stood between the Red Sox and an imposing 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. Yet in a season where little has come easily, there should be little surprise that a potential path to the World Series proved crooked, and possibly impassable.

Longtime Astros cornerstone José Altuve set the comeback in motion, ambushing a first-pitch, 96-mile-per-hour Whitlock sinker in the eighth inning. His rocket over the Monster Seats tied the game, 2-2.

One inning later, with two on and two out, Eovaldi appeared to have closed out a scoreless ninth when his 1-and-2 curveball to Jason Castro seemed to clip the corner. The Sox ace-turned-reliever took two steps toward the dugout.

Yet home plate umpire Laz Diaz, whose strike zone proved a nightlong source of agitation for the Sox, deemed it a ball. Two pitches later, Castro ripped a single to put the Astros up, 3-2 — a falling shingle that proved a prelude to a collapsing roof, with Houston plating six more runs (three on a Michael Brantley bases-loaded double) against Eovaldi and Martín Pérez to turn a taut game into a blowout.

The seven-run half-inning proved a jarring departure from the eight slow-motion innings that preceded it.

Alex Bregman, who had gone 3 for 12 with no extra-base hits in the first three games of the ALCS, skied a 2-and-0 fastball from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta to left. A ball with the trajectory of a routine popup in most parks found sanctuary in the Monster Seats at Fenway, the homer putting Houston ahead, 1-0.

The lead proved short-lived. Rafael Devers worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the first, a free pass that incited Fenway Park. As chants of “Grein-ke, Grein­-ke” cascaded onto the field, Astros starter Zack Greinke left a slider over the dish to Xander Bogaerts. The shortstop sent the ball on a journey toward the Citgo sign beyond left field.

The blast gave the Sox a 2-1 advantage. It marked the third homer of the postseason for Bogaerts and the 21st of this playoff push by the Red Sox, a franchise record.

Greinke, who hadn’t started a game since Sept. 19, was not long meant for the evening. He faced just nine hitters, getting pulled after only 1⅓ innings in which he gave up two runs on the Bogaerts homer and three walks.

His outing marked the fourth straight Astros start in the ALCS of fewer than three innings, tying a record for starts of such brevity in a postseason series. Through four games, the Astros rotation has totaled 6⅔ innings with 16 runs allowed (14 earned, an 18.90 ERA) and more than twice as many walks (11) as strikeouts (5).

Still, the Sox could not capitalize further on the early departure by Greinke or a steady flow of base runners. After the Bogaerts homer, the Sox went 0 for 13 with runners on base against Greinke and relievers Brooks Raley (two outs to end the second), Christian Javier (three scoreless innings), and Phil Maton (scoreless sixth).

Yet the Astros could not capitalize on the Red Sox’ offensive woes thanks to the sharp work of Pivetta. While he failed to replicate his jumping-on-hot-coals performance of Game 3 in the ALDS, the righthander remained similarly effective over five innings.

After the Bregman homer opened the scoring, Pivetta escaped a two-on, two-out jam by inducing a fly out from No. 9 hitter Martin Maldonado to end the second. From there, the righthander cruised, allowing just one base runner on a walk over the next three innings. His mid-90s fastball at the top of the strike zone, complemented by a slider and curveball that broke off that pitch, produced five innings of weak contact, with the Astros hitting a succession of pop ups and fly balls.

Pivetta concluded his outing having permitted just the one run on two hits while walking two and striking out three, lowering his postseason ERA to 2.63 in 13⅔ innings. Red Sox starters have logged at least five innings in three of the four ALCS games; the other three LCS teams have combined to produce two outings of five-plus innings in 10 starts.

From there, the Red Sox turned to their bullpen. After Josh Taylor allowed a two-out single in the sixth, Adam Ottavino — the righthander who’d been a key setup man for five months but struggled down the stretch — continued his ALCS resurgence following two weeks of infrequent usage, striking out Carlos Correa looking at a 96-mile-per-hour sinker.

Whitlock followed for the seventh, zipping through a pair of outs before a two-out single to right by Chas McCormick. Pinch hitter Castro then ripped a rocket down the right-field line, but the 108-m.p.h. smash went directly into the first baseman’s mitt of Kyle Schwarber for the third out.

Tasked with a second inning of work, however, Whitlock wavered, as Altuve launched his first pitch of the inning off a sign at the back of the Monster Seats for a tying solo homer, the 21st of the second baseman’s postseason career, third most in playoff history.

The ninth-inning Red Sox bullpen implosion followed. Houston’s heavily used bullpen, meanwhile, delivered 7⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just three hits in that time.

The Astros’ victory ensures that the road to the World Series will head through Houston, the Sox having foresworn a chance to secure passage to the Fall Classic at home thanks to their first Fenway defeat in five postseason home games.

At 2-2, the ALCS is reduced to a two-out-of-three race.

