It was the outer limits of what the Sox hoped Sale was capable of after two short starts earlier this postseason marked by erratic command.

Through five innings and 79 pitches, Sale held the Astros to one run. He was that guy again, just when the Sox needed him.

Chris Sale was ferocious against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday, firing fastballs and bending sliders like the pitcher who helped deliver the Red Sox a championship in 2018.

Then manager Alex Cora asked for more.

The result was a disheartening 9-1 loss that left the Sox a game away from elimination with the series shifting to Houston.

The Sox had a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 on Monday. They have been outscored, 18-3, since.

Game 6 is at 8:08 p.m. on Friday. The Sox will start Nate Eovaldi with their season on the line. If they win, a deciding Game 7 comes Saturday night.

A team that needed to win the final game of the regular season to make the playoffs must again find a way to survive.

Framber Valdez reset the overworked Astros bullpen by pitching eight brilliant innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Yordan Alvarez was 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Yuli Gurriel also had three hits and three RBIs.

Sale retired the side in order in the first inning and hit 96.8 miles per hour with his fastball. That had the sellout crowd of 37,599 roaring.

They quieted a bit when Alvarez connected on a first-pitch fastball leading off the second inning and homered to left field.

Sale retired the next seven in a row, four by strikeout, before Alex Bregman walked in the fourth inning and went to third on Alvarez’s single.

Sale responded by striking out Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker on seven pitches. When Tucker flailed at a 98.5-m.p.h. fastball to end the threat, Sale jumped off the mound and pumped his fist as the crowd shook Fenway.

It was the fastest pitch Sale had thrown since 2018.

A quick fifth inning had Sale at 79 pitches and his job seemingly done with the Houston order coming up for a third time.

But the lefthander came back out of the dugout and disaster followed.

With no reliever warming up in the Red Sox bullpen, Jose Altuve drew a five-pitch walk. Michael Brantley, who had struck out twice, topped a ball to the left side of the mound

Rafael Devers raced in to make the play, but Kyle Schwarber dropped the throw, distracted by Altuve heading to third.

With runners on the corners, Sale retired Bregman on a ball back to the mound.

With Alvarez up again, surely it was time for a reliever. But Sale stayed in the game and his first-pitch fastball was lined to left for a two-run double.

With the Sox trailing, 3-0, only then did Ryan Brasier come in. By then it was too late.

Correa struck out; but Tucker’s single kept the inning alive. Gurriel’s double to right field scored Alvarez.

Then the Astros finished off the Sox, a soft single by Jose Siri to right field driving in two more. That made it a five-run inning and a 6-0 lead.

Sale was charged with four runs, two earned, over 5⅓ innings. He allowed three hits — all by Alvarez — and struck out seven with two walks.

The Houston lead grew to 7-0 in the seventh inning when Hansel Robles allowed a single by Altuve, threw away a pickoff throw, then allowed a single by Brantley.

As the Sox folded, Valdez cruised. He retired the first 12 batters he faced, eight on ground balls. The Sox had a chance to get Sale the lead in the fifth inning when Devers singled and J.D. Martinez was hit by a pitch.

But slumping Hunter Renfroe grounded into a double play and Alex Verdugo grounded to first.

The Sox broke a string of 14 scoreless innings in the seventh when Devers homered to right field.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.