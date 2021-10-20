Olivia Beucler, Andover — A steady contributor for the third-ranked Golden Warriors (13-0-1) with 17 points, the senior forward tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Merrimack Valley foe Chelmsford, and added another assist in a 5-1 victory over Acton-Boxborough.

Cameron Bourassa, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The Cougars have allowed two goals in their last seven games, and their lockdown senior defender has played a big role in that effort.

Camille Kouroriez, Newton North — In Saturday’s cross-city clash with Newton South, the senior rifled in four goals. The Tigers came away with a 7-0 win, but came up just short against top-ranked Walpole, 1-0, on Monday.