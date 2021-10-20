Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman, in net for the season-opening win Saturday night over Dallas, also fought the puck much of the night. The Flyers connected for five goals with 22 shots by the 11:17 mark of the third period. Couturier’s goal was an empty-netter with 59 seconds remaining on the clock.

Uncharacteristically loose and errant with their puck management, the Bruins suffered a 6-3 loss to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, the Flyers pulling away from a 3-3 tie in the third with goals by Cam Atkinson, Travis Konecny, and Sean Couturier.

The Bruins lost the services of right winger Nick Foligno to an undisclosed upper-body injury late in the second period. He left the bench just before the second intermission and did not return for the remainder of the night.

Linus Ullmark, the club’s priciest free agent acquisition over the summer, will replace Swayman in net Friday night in Buffalo, making his first start after opting not to re-sign with the Sabres last season.

The Bruins finished with a lopsided 40-25 shot advantage.

After falling behind, 3-1, on Scott Laughton’s goal early in the second, the Bruins rallied back to tie late in the period on strikes by Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand. Charlie McAvoy, the moneyed up with a $9.5 million-a year contract extension last week, picked up assists on both goals.

Laughton, sailing unimpeded down the slot, boosted the Flyer lead only 1:58 into the second, converting a James van Riemsdyk rebound that Swayman errantly directed hot in the slot. The Flyers only had nine shots for the night to that point, but they were cashing as if working with loaded dice.

Hall’s goal, his first of the season, cut the Flyers’ lead in half at 8:38 when he finished off a free rush down the slot amid a botched line change by the hosts. Yelling for the puck, Hall collected a pinpoint relay from McAvoy out of the neutral zone and then raced in to polish off the breakaway with a forehand lift to the top right corner.

Finally, with just a minute to go in the period and the Flyers caught with their fourth line on the ice, Marchand popped in the tying goal with an alert touch near the right post .

McAvoy lugged the puck deep into the offensive zone, went behind the net, and David Pastrnak unloaded the first attempt from near the left post. The ever alert Marchand then cashed in on ex-Sharks goalie Martin Jones.

The Flyers didn’t put a lot of pressure on the Boston net in the first, but they did put a couple of pucks in the net.

Atkinson, the ex-Boston College star who was traded here in the offsesaon, struck for the opening goal, connecting with the Flyers’ first shot on net at the 8:08 mark.

Atkinson, a key to the Blue Jackets’ offense for years, was sprung on a 2-on-1 break from center ice, sent off to the races on a long lead pass from Derick Brassard. Swayman tracked the puck off Atkinson’s stick, but it trickled by him for the lead.

The Bruins’ fourth line, sent on the attack just as a Boston power play expired, connected for the 1-1 equalizer with 3:12 left in the first. Karson Kuhlman, digging around the left post, made the forehand sweep by Jones for his first of the season.

The Bruins appeared to be head to the break still tied, 1-1, but poor coverage on the penalty kill in the final seconds left ex-BU Terrier Joe Farabee open for a goalmouth sweep for the 2-1 lead with only nine seconds to go before the break.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.