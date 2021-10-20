Gonzaga coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents. He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov. 5, after which he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few has completed a required alcohol and drug class. Few entered the plea during a hearing Friday, saying he was “pleading guilty because I am guilty,” according to the court documents. The 58-year-old Few had faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Few had previously been suspended for top-ranked Gonzaga’s two exhibition games and the season opener Nov. 9 against Dixie State over the incident. He is expected to return for Gonzaga’s Nov. 13 game against No. 5 Texas in Spokane.Few has repeatedly apologized for his actions. “I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6,” Few said in a news release earlier this month. “I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake.” Gonzaga officials declined to comment Wednesday, referring reporters to previous statements.

Former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich’s termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith, his attorney said . Attorney Brian Fahling also said in a statement that Rolovich intends to take legal action and that the litigation will detail what the attorney called athletic director Pat Chun’s “animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs” and his dishonesty at the expense of the former coach. Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The attorney said Rolovich was escorted by campus police to his car and not allowed to speak to the team or visit his office after his dismissal. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption but it was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline. “The institution also indicated that even if the exemption had been granted, no accommodation would have been made,” Fahling said in the statement.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Luiz Araújo signs richest midseason deal

Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo has a $3.6 million base salary after joining Atlanta from Lille and has total compensation of $3,941,667, the highest among players to join Major League Soccer teams during the 2021 season. Argentine forward Sebastián Driussi, who signed with Austin from Zenit St. Petersburg, had the second-highest pay among the midseason signings with a base salary of $2,571,420 and total compensation of $2,688,420, according to figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. Aké Loba, a striker from Ivory Coast who transferred to Nashville from Monterrey, was next with a salary of $1,077,000 and total compensation of $1,318,475. They were the only players to join the league at midseason with seven-figure pay. Forward Bobby Wood was the highest-paid American to join the league during the season when he signed with Salt Lake after leaving Hamburg. The 28-year-old, a past member of the U.S. US national team, has an $875,000 base salary and $968,161 in total compensation.

Advertisement

Leicester moves into second place with win

Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League. With Leicester down 2-0 in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th, and 78th minutes. Spartak’s Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign. The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November before a final trip to Napoli in December.

Advertisement

Barcelona avoids elimination

It took one of Barcelona’s veterans to keep the Catalan club from facing an early elimination in the Champions League. Gerard Piqué's first-half goal equaled a Champions League scoring mark for defenders and helped Barcelona edge Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 to end its losing streak and get back in position to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition. Piqué scored his 16th Champions League goal to secure the crucial win for Barcelona, which had opened with consecutive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica and was in danger of not getting past the group stage for the first time since 2000-01 ... Villarreal ended an 11-game winless streak in the Champions League group stage by beating Young Boys 4-1. Headed goals by Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno in the first 16 minutes lifted Villarreal to its first win at this stage of the competition since 2008 ... FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1 — with two of the qualifying teams still unknown because of match schedule delays in the COVID-19 pandemic. The draw ceremony plan was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after March 31 was selected as the date to stage, in Doha, the soccer body’s annual congress of 211 member federations ...Cristiano Ronaldo’s late-winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League. In a less chaotic manner, Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded ... Sevilla had the best chances to win in a tight and often dull game as it drew 0-0 at Lille in the Champions League.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Danish driver takes third Rahal seat

Christian Lundgaard will leave European racing and switch to IndyCar next season in a third seat for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Danish driver is a member of the Alpine Formula One team’s junior program and made his IndyCar debut in August on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ... Russian volleyball player Dmitry Musersky, who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics has accepted a nine-month doping ban for a positive test which was apparently concealed eight years ago, the International Volleyball Federation said ... .Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his Oct. 30 heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin because of a shoulder injury.