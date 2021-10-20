Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 46 points in his return from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine but his epic scoring performance, the most by a Boston player in a season opener, wasn’t enough to prevent the Celtics from suffering a 138-134 loss against the host New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Brown, who scored 25 first-half points — including 20 in the first quarter — to help the Celtics take a 58-54 lead at intermission, hit 16 of 30 shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Jayson Tatum (20 points) scored a go-ahead basket, 134-133, on a foul-inducing spin move in the lane with a minute left in double OT, but succumbed to the Knicks, who got 32 points from former Celtic Evan Fournier.