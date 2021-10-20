With victories over Chelmsford (15-50) and Tewksbury (15-48) at Shedd Park, Lowell wrapped up its 12th straight unbeaten regular season with a 10-0 record, yet another Merrimack Valley Conference crown, and extended its winning streak to 117 straight dual meets. The program’s last loss was in 2009.

The Lowell boys’ cross-country team capped their 2021 dual meet season in the same manner in which the Red Raiders have in the previous 11 — undefeated.

“We have a lot of pride in the program,” Lowell coach Scott Ouellet said. “We have kids that take a lot of pride in their work. . .they want to train hard and they love to compete.”

Lowell took the first six spots, led by senior David Vandi, who covered the 2.75-mile course in 15 minutes, 33 seconds. He was followed by senior Matt Morneau, sophomore Jack Courtney, junior Jarlen Arango, junior Seyha Rath and junior Alex Wahpo.

The Red Raiders now prepare for the MVC Championship meet on Oct. 30 at the Livingstone Street Fields.

Manchester Essex 28, Lynnfield 29 — Finn O’Hara placed first with a time of 16:49 in the Cape Ann League win for the Hornets (3-1).

Masconomet 15, Winthrop 50 — Nolan Dickinson (16:59), Ian Darling (17:59), and Will Caron (18:34) placed first, second, and fifth, respectively, for Masco (3-3) in the Northeastern Conference meet.

Newton North 23, Brookline 32 — Junior Tyler Tubman once again paced the pack, covering the 5K course in 15:47 to help lead the host Tigers (9-0) to the Bay State Conferenc win in their final dual meet.

Weymouth 28, Walpole 29 — Junior David Nanfredi won the 2.57-mile race with a time of 13:55, propelling the Wildcats (3-6) to the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ cross-country

Lowell 21, Tewksbury 39 — Annie Gilman placed third overall with a time of 18:41 on the 2.75-mile course for the Red Raiders (5-5) in the Merrimack Valley meet.

Lynnfield 16, Manchester Essex 47 — Maddie Daigle (19:57) and Julia Seelig (20:48) finished first and second for the Pioneers (2-3), recording personal-best times during the Cape Ann League win on their home course .

Field hockey

Barnstable 6, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Valerie McDowell set up Giana Mullins for the first of her two goals in the Cape & Islands shutout win, and Reagan Hicks scored two goals and dished out two assists for the Redhawks (6-5-2).

Bedford 5, Newton South 0 — Shannon Young (1 assist), Stella Day, Shannon DeRosas, Narineh Gevorkian, and Bella Seldon all scored in a Dual County League win for the Buccaneers (7-5-3).

Bourne 1, Fairhaven 0 — With 12 minutes remaining in the South Coast Conference clash, Madison Sexton scored to give the Canalmen (3-9-2) the win on senior night.

Braintree 3, Needham 2 — Bridget Lee’s two-goal performance helped spur the Wamps (7-7) to a comeback victory in the Bay State Conference matchup. Lee scored Braintree’s opening goal at the end of the third quarter, and she netted the winner with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tessa Marston also scored, and Maggie Burchill tallied two assists.

Central Catholic 6, Dracut 0 — Senior Sydney Moda and sophomore Emma Siggens each scored two goals, and Kerri Finneran (1 goal) dished out two assists for the Raiders (8-7) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dedham 1, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Connie Doyle scored the lone goal of the Tri-Valley League matchup to help the Marauders (10-4-2) pick up the shutout win.

Norwood 5, Ashland 0 — Senior Bella Lirett scored three goals for the first time in her career for the Mustangs (5-5-2) during their Trio-Valley League win.

Somerset Berkley 7, Apponequet 0 —Five goals from Karissa Albin helped the Blue Raiders (7-4-3) pull in front of their South Coast Conference opponents, and goalkeeper Sydney Dufresne faced no shots in the win.

Swampscott 1, Marblehead 0 — Meg O’Brien scored the winner, assisted by Isabella Modica, for the Big Blue (10-4-2) in their Northeastern Conference win.

Walpole 4, Milton 0 — Elyse Scales 2 goals), Jess Tosone (goal), and Caitlin Naughton (goal, assist) scored for the No. 1 Porkers (13-0) in their dominant Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Wellesley 2, Brookline 1 — Kaitlyn Uller scored the winner with six minutes remaining to give the Raiders (12-1-1) the Bay State Conference Carey Division win.

Westford 3, Lowell 1 — Senior Owen de Mars scored two goals, and junior Madelyn Haley scored the third for the Grey Ghosts (6-7-1) as the visitors picked up the nonleague win.

Boys’ soccer

Austin Prep 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Ryan Hickey (goal), August Doetsch (goal), Brendan Ardito (2 goals), and Tristan Miller (goal) scored to help the host Cougars (7-7-2) secure the Catholic Central League North title.

Berwick 2, Pingree 0 — Owen Kenney preserved the shutout in net for Berwick (8-2-1), and Garrett Lincoln and Tyler Hall each scored to help the hosts pick up the win.

Canton 4, North Attleborough 0 — Two goals from junior Jake McCabe propelled the Bulldogs (9-3-3) to the Hockomock League win.

Franklin 1, Xaverian 0 — Jacob Crisileo set up Jack Moran in the second half for the lone goal, giving the Panthers (8-4-3) the win on the road.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 0 — Finn Tratnyek scored the go-ahead goal off of a corner with 13 minutes remaining in the match, and Jackson Contois doubled the lead for the Generals (8-2-4) in the last 10 minutes to earn the Cape Ann League win.

Lexington 0, Arlington 0 — Senior keeper Eric Widrick recorded his 11th shutout in 14 games for the visiting Spy Ponders (10-0-4) in the Middlesex League draw.

Masconomet 1, St. John’s Prep 0 — James Toleos calmly slotted the ball into the net from inside the box 15 minutes into the nonleague match to keep No. 7 Masco (15-0) unbeaten against the strong No. 17 Eagles (8-4-3).

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 2, Cardinal Spellman 0 — A goal by senior Grace Robinson put the second-ranked Shamrocks (13-1-1) ahead for good in their Catholic Central League win. Sophomore Ava Graham also scored.

Bishop Stang 4, Archbishop Williams 1 — Lily Shields netted three goals, Taylor Oliveira recorded three assists, and Ellie Jones added a tally for Stang (9-3-3) in the Catholic Central win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 1 — Senior Carleigh Hall recorded her 11th goal and eighth assist of the season for the Falcons (9-0-3) in a South Coast Conference win for the group.

Duxbury 7, Quincy 0 — Beth Yucius poured in three goals in the first half and Ayla Abban (2), Nancy Juliano and Megan Carney delivered in the second half the Dragons (4-9-1) in the Patriot League win.

Franklin 3, Mansfield 1 — In their best 80 minutes of soccer this season, featuring crisp ball movement in the midfield, the 14th-ranked Panthers (11-1-2) received goals from Anya Zub (with Izzy Arnold assisting off a corner), Riley Fitzpatrick (volley off a cross from Kelly O’Connor), and Stella Regan (PK) for the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 1 — A corner kick from Lily Mark found Jane Maguire for the first goal of the game, and Claire Nistl netted the winner to help the Generals (11-1-1) clinch the Cape Ann League title.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Kyla Melton, Lauren Sellmayer, ands Mary Cross all recorded a goal for the No. 13 Tigers (12-1-1), and Lucinda Li Cotter added two assists in the Hockomock win.

St. Mary’s 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior Gabby Bilong netted the winner with 10 minutes left, assisted by sophomore Kathleen Simmons, for the Cougars (5-8-2) in the Catholic Central League matchup.

Thayer 2, Rivers 0 — Junior Shea O’Neill and sophomore Nadia Cassamajor connected for goals to propel the Tigers to the ISL win.

Girls’ swimming

North Andover 97, Lowell 58 — Hannah Wierczorek, Annie Wolfenden and Diya Ackerman-Vallala won multiple events, and the Scarlet Knights (3-3) swept the relay races to win the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Central Catholic 1 — Marissa Kobelski (11 kills, 2 blocks), Ava Sipley (32 assists, 14 assists), and Olivia Foster (5 aces, 7 kills) led the Golden Warriors (12-4) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — Sofia Estrella (10 kills) led the Lakers (7-9) in kills, with Mia Comeau (4 aces, 10 serving points, 6 kills, 22 assists) contributing from all over the court during the five-set South Coast Conference win.

Billerica 3, Lowell 0 — Stephanie Sardella (11 kills), Abby Downs (11), and Jessica Maillet (7) paced the Indians (15-2) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Norwell 3, Abington 0 — The Clippers (14-3) captured their first South Shore Sullivan Division title with a win over Abington thanks to efforts by captains Amanda Ward (3 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs, 3 assists) and Carly Ryan (12 kills, 7 aces, 6 digs, 2 assists).

Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.