Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston, and Framber Valdez for Houston, in a rematch of Game 1.

With the American League Championship Series tied at 2-2, the series is headed back to Houston for at least one more game on Friday. Here’s the full schedule.

The Red Sox and Astros are back at it at Fenway Park after a quick turnaround from a deflating Game 4 in which Boston gave up seven runs in the ninth to lose, 9-2.

First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. Watch on Fox Sports 1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 FM in the Boston area).

Advertisement

Globe writer Julian McWilliams will be offering live commentary throughout the game. Follow along below, and click here to refresh.

See more Red Sox coverage | How to watch

Lineups — 4:25 p.m.

ASTROS: Altuve 2B, Brantley LF, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, Siri CF, Maldonado C.

Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA)

RED SOX: Hernández CF, Schwarber 1B, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Verdugo LF, Arroyo 2B, Vázquez C.

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA)

About last night — 4:20 p.m.

Yes, the umpiring hurt the Red Sox in the Game 4 loss. But plenty of blame is on their plate, too. Chad Finn dives in.

A lucky souvenir — 4:05 p.m.

At least one person had a good time near Fenway last night. An Allston man happened to be outside the park when Xander Bogaerts launched a home run all the way over the Green Monster seats. He watched the ball ricochet around Lansdowne Street before scooping it up.

“I said, ‘some guy’s gonna get lucky,” Espinal said, before recounting precisely how that guy turned out to be him. “It hit under a gate sign across the street on Lansdowne Street and bounced all the way back. It bounced pretty high onto the back side of the Green Monster. I had one chance to catch it.”

Advertisement

Read the full story here.

Today’s weather report — 3:55 p.m.

It’s warming up in the Boston area as the week continues. It will be around 65 degrees at first pitch, with lows expected into the 50s later on.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.