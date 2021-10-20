The Red Sox enter a pivotal Game 5 after they were unable to close out a win in Game 4 Tuesday night that would have secured a 3-1 series lead. The Astros rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the eighth inning and scored seven runs in the ninth to come away with a 9-2 win to even the series, 2-2.
Since 1985, there have been 32 League Championship Series or World Series that were tied 2-2. The winner of Game 5 has gone on to take the series in 21 of those.
After Wednesday’s game, the teams will travel back to Houston before resuming the series for Game 6 Friday night.
Wednesday’s pitching matchup is a rematch from Game 1, with Chris Sale facing Framber Vladez. Both lasted just 2⅔ innings in last Friday’s game at Minute Maid Park.
Lineups
ASTROS: TBA
Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA)
RED SOX: TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA)
Time: 5:08 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Sale: Jose Altuve 8-24, Michael Brantley 8-41, Alex Bregman 1-6, Carlos Correa 4-19, Aledmys Díaz 1-3, Yuli Gurriel 3-8, Martín Maldonado 2-11
Red Sox vs. Valdez: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Bobby Dalbec 0-6, Rafael Devers 2-7, Kiké Hernández 3-11, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-5, Danny Santana 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-3, Christian Vázquez 1-6
Stat of the day: The Astros’ 36 two-out runs are the most by a team through eight games in a single postseason.
Notes: The Astros have scored at least five runs in seven of their eight games this postseason. That’s tied for the most games with five or more runs through eight games in a single postseason, with the 2004 Red Sox, 1995 Braves, 1987 Twins and 1970 Orioles. … In nine career playoff games (six starts), Sale is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA. … Valdez is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in six career postseason games (five starts).
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.