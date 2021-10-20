The Red Sox enter a pivotal Game 5 after they were unable to close out a win in Game 4 Tuesday night that would have secured a 3-1 series lead. The Astros rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the eighth inning and scored seven runs in the ninth to come away with a 9-2 win to even the series, 2-2.

Since 1985, there have been 32 League Championship Series or World Series that were tied 2-2. The winner of Game 5 has gone on to take the series in 21 of those.

After Wednesday’s game, the teams will travel back to Houston before resuming the series for Game 6 Friday night.