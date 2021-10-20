The Revolution’s Big Three got their act together in the second half as the Revolution took a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night, moving 3 points closer to their first Supporters’ Shield.

Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, and Gustavo Bou rallied the Revolution from a 1-0 deficit after spending much of the match being outdueled by D.C. The Revolution (21-4-6, 69 points) improved their unbeaten streak to eight games and won their fourth straight road match after their only visit to Audi Field this season.

D.C. (12-13-5, 41 points) took the lead as Nigel Robertha finished a rebound in the 51st minute. The sequence started off a Luis Caicedo turnover, Drew Skundrich sending a deflected pass to Ola Kamara, who shot off the left post, then Robertha one-timing the follow.