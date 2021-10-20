The Revolution’s Big Three got their act together in the second half as the Revolution took a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night, moving 3 points closer to their first Supporters’ Shield.
Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, and Gustavo Bou rallied the Revolution from a 1-0 deficit after spending much of the match being outdueled by D.C. The Revolution (21-4-6, 69 points) improved their unbeaten streak to eight games and won their fourth straight road match after their only visit to Audi Field this season.
D.C. (12-13-5, 41 points) took the lead as Nigel Robertha finished a rebound in the 51st minute. The sequence started off a Luis Caicedo turnover, Drew Skundrich sending a deflected pass to Ola Kamara, who shot off the left post, then Robertha one-timing the follow.
Buksa equalized 10 minutes later with his 14th goal of the season, heading in a Tommy McNamara cross following a build-up that started with Andrew Farrell near the end line. Gil broke the deadlock, faking two opponents to the ground as he moved right to left, then fired off Bill Hamid’s hand from the top of the penalty arc. Bou added his 15th goal of the season, converting with a near-post shot off a Buksa backheel. The play set up as McNamara pulled back a pass from the end line.
Once Bou, Buksa, and Gil got going, the Revolution, who visit Orlando City SC on Sunday, seemed transformed after a sluggish start. They were on the verge of a fourth goal off an Arnor Traustason cross, but Ramon Abila was allowed a header off a counterattack in the third of eight stoppage time minutes.
