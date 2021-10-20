“It’s a team sport, and anytime you have a stick in your hands, it’s good practice,” Hingham girls’ lacrosse coach Carla Farkes said.

The 12-1-1 Harborwomen have a roster made up of about 50 percent of the school’s varsity lacrosse roster. It’s not unique to the sport of field hockey, especially in a lacrosse hotbed such as Hingham, because of to the similarities between the two.

Shea Berigan and her Hingham High School field hockey teammates spend a lot of time together. Not just during practices and games during the fall season — you will see them together much of the spring as well.

Berigan, one of the region’s top lacrosse recruits in the 2022 class, also happens to be one of the South Shore’s best field hockey players. With 14 goals and three assists, she is part of a strong offense that has lifted Hingham to eighth in the Globe’s Division 1 Power Rankings.

With so much of her athletic life revolving around lacrosse, the Monmouth University-bound Berigan has a unique look on her field hockey success.

“Field hockey has been a way for me to de-stress,” said Berigan before the team’s 4-0 win against Patriot League foe Duxbury on Monday.

She doesn’t take her field hockey career lightly, however. She’s a co-captain alongside twins Kyle and Kenzie Wilson (who also play lacrosse), and the trio believes strongly in empowering Hingham’s younger players.

“I try not making any selfish moves,” said Berigan. “If it’s a move that makes a freshman or sophomore look bad, I don’t do it.”

“The chemistry has been great from the very beginning between the upperclassmen and the younger players,” Hingham field hockey coach Susan Petrie said.

Both Petrie and Farkes believe the high level of leadership Berigan and her fellow seniors show is a benefit of the high roster overlap between the field hockey and lacrosse teams.

“They didn’t have a sophomore lacrosse season (because of COVID-19), but they had had that sophomore field hockey season,” said Farkes. “They developed as athletes and leaders even though they didn’t have that lacrosse season. They had that other varsity sport.”

Petrie also sees the benefits, especially when it comes to stamina and team planning. “It is great for them from an athletic standpoint. It’s also great for me in the spring to go out and watch them.”

Although known for her offensive skills in both sports, Berigan hasn’t neglected the other end of the field. t“Both sports have helped me develop defensively.”

Through the season, Hingham, like Berigan, has become well-rounded, and that was on full display during the school’s Homecoming game Oct. 9th against Marshfield, a 5-2 victory.

“That is when we came back from our loss against Plymouth North,” said Berigan. “We locked in and talked about what we needed to do better.”

Hingham wraps up their regular season with a week of games against some of the best on the South Shore: Cohasset on Monday and Falmouth a week from Friday. The Harborwomen will be calling on Berigan and their senior leadership to set the tone for the competitive week.

“Shea is a great example of the leadership of the senior class,” said Petrie. “They have been great examples to the younger kids.”

Those qualities won’t just help Hingham’s upcoming post-season run, but also when the Harborwomen gather with Farkes in March for lacrosse season.

“They are team-first kids,” said Farkes. “They really enjoy each other’s success, and I think that’s because they spend so much time together.”

Free hits

▪ In a Cape & Islands showdown with huge power ranking implications, Falmouth rallied to take down Sandwich, 1-0. Falmouth coach Courtney Lima saluted her team’s resilience after two frustrating ties against Barnstable.

“When we played Sandwich, all of the pieces connected,” said Lima. “From the first whistle we played with passion, heart and grit.”

Senior Nevaeha Melton netted the winner just 30 seconds into the second quarter, and her tally was all the Clippers needed to hold off the Blue Knights. Though her clutch play did not come as a surprise, Lima says the work Melton has put in over the past four years made the goal that much sweeter.

“For her to score the game winner against Sandwich couldn’t be more fitting. She is the kindest, most hard working athlete I have ever encountered and she deserved to score that goal,” said Lima.

The Clippers do not have an easy path to the postseason; some of their toughest tests will come in the final week of the regular season. They’ll take on Division 1 power Hingham as well as a strong Cohasset team, but Lima and her squad are more than up for the challenge.

“Our schedule is tough. I think that is what helps us get better,” she said. “Every win will contribute to a higher ranking and we want to make a statement.”

▪ Last week, in a 6-0 Middlesex League victory over Wakefield, Eileen Donahue won her 700th game in her 36th season as the varsity coach of the storied Watertown program. Donahue, however, was not the first in Massachusetts to reach the milestone, as reported by the Globe and others. Current Nauset Regional coach and Cape legend Cheryl Poore now stands at 727, the majority of those wins while leading Harwich, and then Monomoy through 2016. She returned to the sideline at Nauset in 2019, and the Warriors were 7-5-1 entering Wednesday’s C&I game vs. Falmouth. Donahue is now 702-34-36 overall for the No. 8 Raiders (14-0), who return to action Thursday against Burlington. Poore and Donahue rank seventh and eighth, respectively, nationally in career wins.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 15 Arlington at No. 9 Winchester, 6 p.m. — In their Sept. 27th matchup, they tied, 2-2, and Arlington has not lost a game since.

Friday, No. 1 Walpole at No. 10 Westwood, 3:45 p.m. — Walpole has yielded one goal all season. . Westwood, currently second in the Division 2 power rankings, went on a scoring tear last week.

Saturday, No. 3 Andover at Lynnfield, 10 a.m. — Andover readied its schedule with key late season nonleague matchups to prepare for the postseason. After a big 5-1 win Monday against Acton-Boxborough, the No. 3 Golden Warriors will test themselves against Lynnfield.

Sunday, No. 8 Concord-Carlisle at No. 14 Acton-Boxborough, 6:30 p.m. — It’s Sunday Night Field Hockey, live from Acton! A late-season Dual County League clash.

Wednesday, No. 19 Cohasset at No. 12 Hingham, 4 p.m. — Cohasset has won its last three, including a bit 7-1 victory against Dennis-Yarmouth, and is coming on strong as the regular season draws to a close. Hingham views this game as key post-season prep.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.



