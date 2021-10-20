For more than 100 postseasons, the logic of having Sale return to the mound for the sixth inning would have been irrefutable. But this isn’t 1912, or even 2012, for either postseason baseball or Sale, as the Red Sox were reminded in a crushing 9-1 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday.

Though he allowed an opposite-field solo homer to Yordan Alvarez to open the second inning, Sale otherwise dominated the Astros. When he pumped a 99-mile-per-hour fastball past Kyle Tucker to close out the fourth inning — the hardest pitch he’d thrown since 2018 — Sale shouted and Fenway erupted. The surge continued as Sale breezed through an eight-pitch fifth with the Sox still trailing just 1-0.

For five innings, Chris Sale time-traveled. He mixed explosive fastballs and stomach-churning sliders, commanding the Fenway stage as few others can.

Advertisement

Baseball is in an era where five-inning starts represent a remarkable accomplishment. That is even truer of Sale, whose durability simply is not yet what it was prior to Tommy John surgery.

The Sox had permitted Sale to pitch into the sixth inning three times this season. None went well.

On Aug. 26 against the Twins, he allowed two of three batters to reach and had to be bailed out by the bullpen. On Sept. 1 against the Rays, he narrowly got through the inning, stranding two runners. Most damaging, on Sept. 28 against the Orioles, Sale followed five scoreless innings by giving up three runs and three hits and retiring just one batter in the sixth inning in a 4-2 that left the Sox scrambling to make the playoffs. Of the 12 batters he’d faced this year in the sixth inning, six had reached and none had struck out.

There’s a very good chance that as he gets further out from his surgery, Sale will reclaim status as a six- or seven-inning pitcher. But that’s just not who he is in 2021, and especially not in the 2021 postseason.

Advertisement

Sale may have stood atop a mountain through five innings on Wednesday, but he was approaching a well-established if invisible cliff. Thus it came as at least a mild surprise when Sox manager Alex Cora opted against Snelling his starter, and instead had Sale return to the mound to face Astros leadoff hitter José Altuve to lead off the sixth — the beginning of a third trip through the order.

Even more surprising: No one was warming in the bullpen. And so, when he walked Altuve on five pitches, with his velocity suddenly dropping by a few clicks and his command clearly faltering, the Sox could not make an immediate move.

Instead, Sale stayed in to face lefthanded hitter Michael Brantley while Ryan Brasier started warming in the bullpen. The Sox starter got the contact he desired (a grounder to third) but not the result, as Altuve’s aggressiveness on the bases (he was running on the pitch and never slowed as he arrived at second, heading to third) left Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber rushing.

The result? Schwarber dropped the ball, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

And still, Sale stayed in the game. Once more, he summoned the weak contact he sought, with Alex Bregman tapping a comebacker on which Altuve couldn’t score.

Advertisement

That moment, with Alvarez due up, seemed an ideal one for Cora to ask Sale to exit to what would have been a deafening ovation. Alvarez had been the only Astros hitter to take good swings against Sale, with a homer and a Wall ball single (both hits coming on fastballs) in his first two plate appearances.

Yet Cora opted to keep trying to squeeze the tube of toothpaste, and Sale — in concert with catcher Christian Vázquez — remained rigid in his plan of attack. Sale came at Alvarez with another fastball — a 95-m.p.h. offering that, if not dead center in the strike zone, was at least in the outer bull’s eye ring. Alvarez once again drilled it, sending a liner down the left-field line to score two runs and put the Red Sox behind, 3-0.

Finally, Cora came to get Sale, but the ovation was appreciative and respectful rather than ear-splitting after Sale concluded his 5 innings, in which he was eventually charged with four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks, striking out seven.

The temperature at Fenway had cooled. The Red Sox must now hope the same is not true of their season.

Cora, of course, has made a number of remarkable decisions in the postseason with the Sox. Players and coaches alike credit his uncanny ability to blend statistical and observational information to produce good decisions in October, suggesting that neither his 17-6 playoff record entering Wednesday nor the Sox’ 5-0 record under him following playoff losses was a fluke.

Advertisement

Yet he is not infallible. And on Wednesday, at a time when his team’s sudden offensive struggles (three runs in Games 4 and 5 combined, including just one over the final 17 innings of those contests) permitted little room for failure, it wasn’t hard to first-guess Cora’s decision to stick with Sale.

Of course, part of the reason for Cora’s commitment to his starter became evident once Brasier entered the game. After the righthander struck out Carlos Correa, he allowed three straight two-out hits, allowing Houston to take a 6-0 lead and blow open the game.

The Sox bullpen, a constantly shape-shifting creature over the last seven weeks, has been unsettled for some time, making it easy for a manager to daydream about the pre-Tommy John rather than 2021 version of Sale. But reality did not match the wish, and the Red Sox, now down, 3-2, in the best-of-seven series, stand one loss from the end of their season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.