The decision to rest is not related to COVID-19, people with ties to the palace said. One person said it appeared to be a case of overexertion by a monarch who returned to a grueling public schedule after spending more than a year in self-imposed quarantine at Windsor Castle.

The announcement by Buckingham Palace stirred unease in a country where the queen, who is 95, has reigned for nearly seven decades. The palace offered no details about her condition, saying only that she “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days” and would reschedule the two-day visit.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a redoubtable presence in British public life since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday because doctors advised her to rest.

Since burying her husband of 73 years, the queen has surprised some royal watchers, who expected her to cut back public appearances. Instead, she has entertained world leaders in Cornwall, opened Parliaments in England and Wales, and played host to Bill Gates and other businesspeople at a reception at Windsor.

While the queen has looked healthy, even radiant at times, there are inescapable signs of her advanced age. She is bothered by stiffness in her knees, the people with ties to the palace said, and she was photographed last week using a walking stick at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey; it was the first time she had been seen using one aside from when she was recovering from a knee surgery in 2003 and 2004.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the palace said, adding that she “looks forward to visiting in the future.”

She last traveled there in 2016.

Royal watchers point out that the queen’s mother lived to 101. Buckingham Palace is busy planning her platinum jubilee, a four-day celebration in June to commemorate the 70 years since her accession to the throne. Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died only a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

Photographs of the queen Tuesday evening showed her smiling and looking alert as she greeted guests including Gates, who was in Britain to take part in a climate investment summit organized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Penny Junor, a royal historian, said the accumulated strain from those types of duties can be substantial.

“To have engagements day after day after day, where you’ve got to remember people’s names and think of something to say, that takes a lot of energy,” Junor said. “It’s like going to a wedding every day.”

The demand for royal appearances is especially high now that the palace has decided the queen can safely mix with the public. She abandoned Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was bearing down on Britain and lived in virtual seclusion with Philip. Even at his funeral, she was forced to grieve alone in a choir stall at St. George’s Chapel because of social-distancing rules.

In addition to the receptions and ceremonies, former aides say the queen plows through a daily flow of paperwork — government documents requiring her signature, which are delivered in red boxes from 10 Downing Street. And she continues to conduct Zoom calls, a practice she began during the pandemic. On Monday, she granted a virtual audience to the new governor general of New Zealand.

This is not the first time the queen has canceled a trip because of illness, according to former aides. She stopped going on strenuous overseas trips several years ago, turning over those duties to her elder son and heir, Prince Charles. But the former aides said that this episode, coming after a busy stretch, could serve as a wake-up call.

“Her private secretaries are going to look to space out her engagements so she’s working steadily rather than flat-out,” said Dickie Arbiter, who was a press secretary to the queen from 1988 to 2000. “She has been visible, she has been energetic and she is 95. She is entitled to feel tired.”

The queen’s next scheduled trip is to the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, but it was not clear if she would go through with it. Last week, at the opening of the Welsh Parliament, she expressed frustration about reports that President Xi Jinping of China and other leaders were not planning to attend.

“I still don’t know who’s coming,” the queen was heard saying, before adding tartly, “They talk, but they don’t do.”