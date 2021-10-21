In 1965, Frank Herbert published a 412-page science fiction novel called “Dune.” Much of the book was sci-fi conventional, even hackneyed: space travel, mystical mumbo-jumbo, aristocratic families and an emperor ruling over them, swordplay, eye-roll-inducing names (Duncan Idaho, Thufir Hawat, Leto Atreides).

Before you can understand why Hollywood loves “Dune” — and it does, though it’s been a complicated relationship — you need to know a little about the novel and what makes it special. The latest product of that relationship, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation, has just been released. Heading a starry cast are Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

From left: Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in "Dune." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

But “Dune” also had unusual elements, most notably a desert planet, Arrakis, populated by a noble Bedouin-like people, the Fremen (”free men,” get it?), and giant sandworms. The sandworms generate something known as “spice,” and it’s the most valuable commodity in the galaxy. Think of whales and ambergris in the 19th-century on Earth, only vastly more precious. Oh, and when ingested spice has psychotropic properties.

“Dune” became such a success it inspired an ongoing literary franchise of more than two dozen novels. Herbert, who died in 1986, wrote six of them.

What held together the disparate elements of the first novel wasn’t Herbert’s prose. A stylist he was not. It was his ecological vision. Arrakis wasn’t just an exotic setting but a planet-size case study in conservation and climate, which made “Dune” a harbinger of the environmental movement.

Famous success (money). Literary franchise (more money). Deserts, swords, spaceships (strong visuals). Environmentalism (topicality, seriousness). How could Hollywood resist?

Alejandro Jodorowsky, from the documentary "Jodorowsky's Dune." Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

The first movie version of “Dune” didn’t get made, but it still resulted in a movie. Frank Pavich’s documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune” (2013) relates how the visionary director Alejandro Jodorowsky (”El Topo,” 1970) set out in the mid-’70s to adapt Herbert’s novel. He had extensive storyboards made. H.R. Giger, soon to become famous for designing the creature in “Alien” (1979) signed on as visual consult. Pink Floyd agreed to contribute to the score. The cast was set to include Mick Jagger, David Carradine, Orson Welles, Salvador Dalí (huh?). The moviegoing mouth waters at the prospect even as the moviegoing mind reels.

A scene from David Lynch's 1984 version of "Dune." From left: Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Sting. Universal Studios

Not that we can ever know, but the Jodorowsky “Dune” has fiasco written all over it. With the first “Dune” adaptation to get made, David Lynch’s 1984 version, we know. For anyone unfamiliar with the book, the film is basically incomprehensible. If you are familiar, it’s not bad. Lynch, who wrote the screenplay, engages with the material in all sorts of Lynchian ways (check out the sandworms) that Herbert fans may not approve of but Lynch fans will.

The cast, a very shuffled deck, has its share of wild cards: Sting, a pre-”Star Trek: The Next Generation” Patrick Stewart, Max von Sydow, Linda Hunt, José Ferrer (as the Emperor, the role Dalí was supposed to play). Paul Atreides, the hero, is played by a young actor making his film debut named Kyle MacLachlan. Clearly, he and Lynch hit it off. Without “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” (1986) and “Twin Peaks” (1989-91) would presumably be very different from the movie and television series we now know.

William Hurt and Saskia Reeves in the 2000 Syfy minsieres "Dune." Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The big problem Lynch faced, and couldn’t overcome, was getting such a large and explanation-requiring story into a length that was both manageable and coherent. A runtime of 137 minutes does not suffice. That’s where the Syfy channel knew what it was doing in 2000, adapting the novel as a three-part miniseries. “Frank Herbert’s Dune” has a runtime of 265 minutes. Even then, that isn’t necessarily sufficient. The director’s cut adds another 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Villeneuve may seem to be facing Lynch’s duration problem all over again. He would be, except for two crucial words that appear onscreen as the new “Dune” begins: “Part One.” Those sandworms aren’t going anywhere. Return to Arrakis, here we come.

A scene from Denis Villeneuve’s new adaptation of "Dune." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

