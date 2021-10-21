Denis Villeneuve, who directed and had a hand in writing this latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic “Dune,” has a resume that qualifies him twice over. Villeneuve’s done sci-fi (“Arrival,” 2016; “Blade Runner 2049,” 2017). He’s also done desert (“Sicario,” 2015). If only he’d made a movie about sandworms, he’d have a hat trick.

Sandworms live beneath the desert surface of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The planet’s inhabitants, the Fremen, worship them. The creatures can grow up to 1,300 feet in length, and you don’t want to be nearby when they’re around. Except that you do, because sandworms produce a substance known as spice. It’s “by far the most valuable substance in the universe,” a character in the movie says. Spice is so valuable because interplanetary navigators need it to pilot their spacecraft. Spice has psychotropic qualities, which makes it of interest not just in outer space.

Even if you haven’t read “Dune, and the book has sold 20 million copies since first being published, in 1965, “Fremen” and “sandworms” and “Arrakis” and “spice” might sound vaguely familiar. The book has become that much a part of the culture. That’s thanks in part to how compelling Herbert’s vision of an entirely arid planet is for an ecologically-conscious age. (If anything, climate change makes that vision that much more powerful.) It’s also thanks to “Dune” having previously been made into a 1984 movie — directed by David Lynch, no less, and a famous failure — and a 2000 cable miniseries. Now it’s Villeneuve’s turn. Or turns: This is billed as Part One, with Part Two yet to be filmed.

Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet in "Dune." Associated Press

“Dune” is showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. It’s definitely a big-screen movie. As a viewing experience, think of it as a sci-fi “Lawrence of Arabia” — the Arrakis scenes were shot in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates — and, in fact, the Fremen are like high-tech Bedouins, minus any camels.

Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet makes for a very sulky Paul Atreides, the hero of “Dune.” Chalamet would never be mistaken for Peter O’Toole — though if you ingest enough spice it does turn your eyes blue. Paul is the son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who rule the green and well-irrigated planet of Caladan. Arrakis is hellish by comparison. Spice mining is fabulously profitable, though, and the Emperor has decreed that House Harkonnen hand over the planet to House Atreides.

The Harkonnens are as evil as the Atreides are good. “You’ve never met Harkonnens before,” Gurney Halleck, the duke’s right-hand man, warns Paul. “I have. They’re BRUTAL.” “Brutal” may not be all caps in the script, but the way Josh Brolin delivers the word — and no one in movies today has a better growl — it sure sounds that way. As Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and his nephew, Beast Rabban Harkonnen, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista leave no doubt as to the accuracy of Gurney’s description. The baron’s appearance, achieved through some combination of CGI and lots and lots of latex, is even scarier than his behavior.

Josh Brolin, left, and Oscar Isaac in "Dune." Chia Bella James/Associated Press

This is a useful place to note that what’s worst in Herbert’s story is its reliance on such hackneyed elements as dukes and barons and emperors. In keeping with such nonsense, there’s also lots of swordplay. Seriously, it’s the year 10191, people can travel across the stars, and they’re still fighting with swords? Game of thrones meets game of dunes.

Advertisement

In one respect, Villeneuve expands on the book and deepens it. He makes us see the grievous cost of spice extraction: what it means to exploit economically an entire planet, that the damage done is moral as well as environmental. It’s the worst of 19th-century whaling joined to the worst of 20th-century oil drilling. All the silly talk about the Emperor this and the Imperium that conceals how both are predicated on imperialism.

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet in "Dune." Associated Press

It takes about an hour for the Atreides to pack up and move — and there’s still an hour and a half to go. We meet the Atreides’s master swordsman Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). We find out that Lady Jessica belongs to the Bene Gesserit, a secret sisterhood with mystical powers (which had to have been somewhere in the back of George Lucas’s mind when he dreamed up the Jedi). The Bene Gesserit has big plans for Paul, and he doesn’t like it. Charlotte Rampling, as the order’s reverend mother, has a grand time in her one scene.

As the actors’ names accumulate, you may have noticed what an impressive cast “Dune” has. And we’ve yet to mention Javier Bardem, as the Fremen leader Stilgar, or Zendaya, as a young Fremen woman. Which makes it rather strange that Villeneuve’s preferred shot is of small figures in vast spaces: marching across plazas, moving through the desert. Even the rooms where people sit and talk are the size of hotel lobbies. (If they still have swords in 10191, they surely have hotels, too.)

Advertisement

Zendaya in "Dune." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

It’s not just the sets and shot set-ups that are grandiose. There’s nothing light about “Dune,” not the writing, not the pacing, not Hans Zimmer’s sledgehammer score. Subtlety and nuance aren’t Villeneuve’s thing. Once on Arrakis, there’s a thrilling battle sequence — and a pretty exciting rescue — but that’s what Villeneuve does, big set pieces. He has fine eye, but its mainly just enables his weakness for visual bombast.

Everything is leaden, solemn, portentous. When the writing’s not wooden, it’s clumsily demotic. “It’s so quiet,” the Duke says to Duncan. “Yeah, that worries me, too.” Hey, guys, smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. There’s one amusing moment in the movie — just one — and it involves Bardem spitting. Dune, the planet, suffers perpetual drought. “Dune,” the movie, feels waterlogged.

**

DUNE

Directed by Denis Villeneuve. Written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth; based on the novel by Frank Herbert. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem. At Boston theaters, suburbs and streaming on HBO Max. 155 minutes. PG-13 (strong violence, some disturbing images, suggestive material). In English and Fremen (yes, it’s an imaginary language, but it’s in an imaginary movie), with subtitles.

Javier Bardem in "Dune." Chia Bella James/Associated Press









Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.