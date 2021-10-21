The movie’s also very uneven. The first half of “Electrical Life” is largely larky, to the point of sometimes being arch. Taika Waititi makes a cameo appearance late in the movie, as a newspaper editor, and Will Sharpe’s feature has something of the winking tone found in Waititi’s movies. Adding to that tone is Olivia Colman’s narration. The occasional sequence showing Wain’s nightmares — done as black-and-white iris shots — further throws things out of whack. Then larkiness gives way to sadness. That sadness is true to the arc of Wain’s life, but it presumably didn’t feel quite so incongruous to him over the course of years as it does to the audience over the course of minutes.

Cats and electricity obsessed Louis Wain (1860-1939). Painting felines made him famous. The images, relentlessly anthropomorphic, are very odd. As portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” their creator was very odd, too. So’s the movie. How odd? A few scenes have cat subtitles.

Wain is highly eccentric, even by English-eccentric standards. Energetic to the point of mania, he doesn’t so much walk as prance. When he draws, he uses both hands at once. He’s a young man in a hurry who stays that way well into middle age. Wain boxes (badly). He composes (worse). “I use my own harmonies,” he tells a famous composer about the opera he’s written. “Yes, that could be part of the problem,” the composer replies. Self-aware Wain is not.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain." Jaap Buitendijk

From Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has excelled at playing oddball heroes. Wain extends that line. As noted, though, things darken once oddball behavior becomes something more than that, and this darkening makes the second half of the movie feel slightly stilted and increasingly grim.

As the “Electrical Life” begins, Wain is in his early 20s and lives with his widowed mother and five sisters. It’s a Dickensian household, cheerful and much given to disarray. “We’re a family of mischief makers, Miss Richardson,” the mother announces to a prospective governess. “We might as well have been called the Shenanigans.”

Advertisement

There is constant talk of financial distress — Wain is the family’s sole breadwinner — but their roomy household looks quite comfortable. That’s part of the movie’s oddity and unevenness: It keeps showing things at variance with what we’re being told.

Claire Foy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Peter the cat in "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain." Jaap Buitendijk

There’s enough money, for example, to hire Miss Richardson, whose first name is Emily. Hiring her makes little sense financially, but it does wonders for the movie. As played by Claire Foy (”The Crown”), Emily’s as delightful as Louis is eccentric — not that he’s so eccentric as to fail to respond to her delightfulness. There’s real chemistry between Cumberbatch and Foy, and their scenes together rise above the rest of the movie.

Louis may be the breadwinner, but the oldest sister, Caroline, is effectively the head of the family. She objects to the relationship between Louis and Emily. Caroline spends most of the movie objecting generally. As Caroline, Andrea Riseborough (”The Death of Stalin”) has the unhappy task of being unrelenting superego to Louis’s equally unrelenting id. She does it well. Also acquitting themselves capably are Toby Jones (”First Cow”), as a benefactor of Louis, and Nick Cave (!) who has a cameo as the author H.G. Wells (!!).

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Toby Jones in "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain." Jaap Buitendijk

It’s easy to see how playing Wain would appeal to an actor: The part requires a tour de farcical force. This Cumberbatch provides. He’s having a big 2021. There’s already Oscar talk for his performance as a Montana rancher, in “The Power of the Dog,” which starts streaming on Netflix in December. In “The Courier,” he was subdued as a Cold War spy (another real-life part). Subdued is not the word for his acting here. Electrical? Sure, electrical, but it rarely applies to the movie whose title includes that word.

★★

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN

Directed by Will Sharpe. Written by Sharpe and Simon Stephenson. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones. Olivia Colman. At Kendall Square; starts streaming Nov. 5 on Amazon Prime. 111 minutes. PG-13 (thematic material and language).





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.