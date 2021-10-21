Despite the tanking of the “Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark,” both creatively and at the box office, HBO Max is talking to David Chase about a new “Sopranos” series, according to Deadline.

“We’re thrilled with the results of ‘Many Saints,’” Warner Bros. CEO and chairman Ann Sarnoff told the publication. “Yes, the box office was not … big. … On the other hand, you see ‘Sopranos’ pop into the top 10 of the most viewed series on the service. It’s given it an entirely new life. We’re talking to David about a new series “Sopranos”-related on HBO Max. [The movie] literally lifted the “Sopranos” franchise in a new way, so you can’t measure it in and of itself in the box office.”