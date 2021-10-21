2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

5. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

7. Silverview John le Carré Viking

8. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty Holt

10. The Book of Magic Alice Hoffman S&S

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could Adam Schiff Random House

2. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

3. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

5. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

6. There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill Mariner Books

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

9. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family Ron Howard, Clint Howard Morrow

10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

8. Piranesi Susanna Clarke Bloomsbury Publishing

9. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

6. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The Best American Essays 2021 Kathryn Schulz, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner Books

9. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2021 Ed Yong, Jaime Green (Eds.) Mariner Books

10. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.