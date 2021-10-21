MAMALARKY This Atlanta band’s self-titled 2020 album and recent single “Meadow/Moss” are full of scruffy, hooky songs that veer off into delightful directions. “Fury,” which punctuates its fuzzed-out thrill ride with swooning choruses, and “Drug Store Model,” a sing-song taunt that ends with a triumphant psych-pop breakdown, were two of this correspondent’s go-to listens last year, and their appeal still holds up. Oct. 22, 10 p.m. The Lilypad, Cambridge. lilypadinman.com

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS The Stephin Merritt-led pop collective posts up at City Winery for three shows celebrating their 2020 album “Quickies,” which, as the name implies, distills Merritt’s formidable songwriting into brief bursts. Oct. 23-25, 6 p.m. (doors). City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

Advertisement

REALLY FROM Taking cues from jazz, noise, minimalism, and emo — as well as anything else they might happen across in their musical explorations — this exciting Boston band celebrates the release of their self-titled full-length on Topshelf Records. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. ONCE at the Rockwell, Somerville. oncesomerville.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

JIMMY RYAN AND HAYRIDE Mandolin master Ryan certainly qualifies as one of the elder statesmen of the local roots music scene. He’s currently doing a last-Sunday-of-the-month residency (it arrives a week early this month) with his long-running band Hayride at this Union Square venue. Oct. 24, 5 p.m. $10. Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-666-3589, www.sallyobriensbar.com

LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Another longstanding event returns after a COVID-19 hiatus. This year’s version of Peter Mulvey’s annual extravaganza starts Monday and runs for eight straight days with various musical aggregations, readings, a front-to-back performance of Tom Waits’s “Rain Dogs,” and an evening of Latin Playboy songs. Oct. 25–Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $25 per show. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

HAWKTAIL Call it a supergroup if you want to: Hawktail brings together four young players — Brittany Haas on fiddle, Paul Kowert on bass, Jordan Tice on guitar, and Dominick Leslie on mandolin — who have made their mark in Punch Brothers, with David Rawlings, and elsewhere. They combine their talents in producing original instrumental music; notes Tice, “we’re not interested in adhering to the same old forms.” Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $28. Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JEREMY PELT QUINTET The authoritative post-bop trumpeter showcases numbers from his acclaimed recent recording, “Griot: This Is Important!,” a musical companion to his book of interviews with jazz elders and contemporaries that nods to the west African griots, traditional stewards of their cultures’ oral history. Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $30-$45. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

THE AARDVARK ORCHESTRA: A DUKE ELLINGTON CELEBRATION In addition to featuring compositions by its leader, Mark Harvey, a longtime specialty of Boston’s own venerable big band has been playing the music of the great Ellington. This show kicks off the orchestra’s historic 49th season. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Suggested donation of $10-$15; advance registration requested. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St., Beverly. www.aardvarkjazz.com

OCH & OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET The Celebrity Series presents the Boston debut of a show teaming Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming and NPR’s “All Things Considered” host Ari Shapiro. This improbable duo of thespian and journalist offers an evening of song, story, and hilarity. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. $29-$125. Symphony Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This weekend at Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons leads a celebration of the 90th birthday of the inimitable Sofia Gubaidulina with the BSO-commissioned “The Light of the End” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3. (Oct. 23). Next weekend, BSO conductor Thomas Wilkins welcomes electric bass wizard Victor Wooten to the stage for Wooten’s own concerto “La Lección Tres”; Wilkins also leads the BSO in ballet music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Duke Ellington (Oct. 28-31). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

ENIGMA CHAMBER OPERA This fledgling company impressed with their “Turn of the Screw” shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown; now Enigma makes its return to live performance with more Britten, this time the spooky parable “Curlew River.” Matthew DiBattista, Aaron Engebreth, David McFerrin, and James Demler play the four lead roles; Kirsten Z Cairns directs. Tickets available at door for cash only. Oct. 22 and 23, 7 p.m. Cathedral Church of St. Paul. www.facebook.com/enigmachamberopera

BOSTON BAROQUE Led by music director Martin Pearlman, the period-instrument orchestra returns to the stage with a one-hour program of sparklers and stunners by Handel and Rebel. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Oct. 24, 3 p.m. GBH Calderwood Studio. 617-987-8600, www.baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

MACBETH IN STRIDE Through the character and story of Lady Macbeth, creator-performer Whitney White explores questions of “contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire,” accompanied by a live band performing original R&B, rock, gospel, and pop music. White will perform opposite Charlie Thurston, with Phoenix Best, Kira Helper, and Reggie D. White as the three witches. Codirected by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar. Oct. 23-Nov. 14. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

Advertisement

BLKS Three Black women in their 20s who are trying to cope with romantic and career challenges embark on a freewheeling night on the town after one of them experiences a health scare. This play by Aziza Barnes is directed by Tonasia Jones and features Shanelle Chloe Villegas, Thomika Marie Bridwell, and Kelsey Fonise. Oct. 29-Nov. 20. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THE GATHERING PLACE Choreographer Jennifer Lin celebrates the natural beauty and rich history of Mount Auburn Cemetery with a new dance work that summons the spirit of the place. The site-specific work, which will be performed in the cemetery’s Hazel Dell, plays off the area’s landscape and the figures buried there, featuring 10 dancers ranging in age from 25-85. An interactive talk will follow each performance. Oct. 23-24, 2 p.m. $15-$20 with advanced registration required. Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. www.mountauburn.org

BOSTON DANCE THEATER Co-directed by founder Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and award-winning Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, the three-year-old Boston-based contemporary dance troupe offers a special program of new and recent works, including a world premiere by Rosie Herrera. The Global Arts Live presentation also features Micaela Taylor’s “I had a thought,” Rena Butler’s “For the Record,” and Marco Goecke’s “Peekaboo.” Oct. 22-23. $36-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

Advertisement

QUEER CABARET Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion continues its “Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives” project with three different cabaret shows spread over two days. Live performances by an eclectic array of Boston-area LGBTQ+ artists will be complemented by a multimedia arts installation. Oct. 22-23. $15-$45. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.publicdisplaysofmotion.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

A WILD NOTE OF LONGING: ALBERT PINKHAM RYDER AND A CENTURY OF AMERICAN ART Ryder is one of those painters largely ignored by the museum world, but beloved by other painters despite that (Jackson Pollock once declared that Ryder was “the only American master who interests me”). Ryder’s last institutional showing was 30 years ago at the Smithsonian American Art Museum; the show also traveled to the Brooklyn Museum. This show is Ryder’s homecoming: to his hometown of New Bedford, where his liberating approach to painting is on full view. It makes its point: Ryder never fit into the larger narrative of American Modernism, because he was too busy being utterly unique. Through Oct. 31. New Bedford Whaling Museum. 18 Johnny Cake Hill. 508-997-0046, www.whalingmuseum.org

WHAT THE NAZIS STOLE FROM RICHARD NEUMANN (AND THE SEARCH TO GET IT BACK) Leading up to and during the Second World War, Nazi soldiers stole countless valuable artworks from a whole gamut of victims, including wealthy Jewish collectors forced to flee in an instant. The president of a textile company, Richard Neumann, had his impressive collection of historical works confiscated from his home in Vienna under Germany’s anti-Jewish laws, which it imposed on Austria after annexing it in 1938. Decades after the war — and more than 60 years after his death in 1959 — Neumann’s family continues to search for the more than 200 pieces of his collection scattered to the wind by forced sale and other nefarious means. Fourteen of them now hang in the museum, a triumph of recovery representing years of sleuth work, but only a sliver of what was lost. Through Jan. 16. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

SALEM WITCH TRIALS: RECKONING AND RECLAIMING With its evergreen subject always guaranteed to pack the galleries, this thoughtful exhibition explores what motivated the persecutors, the people who defended the persecuted, and the radioactive half-life of a moment more than 300 years ago that lives on in contemporary culture today. Through March 20. Peabody Essex Museum, Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

JOE WARDWELL: I’M AFRAID OF AMERICANS Weaving landscapes (and now, cityscapes) with bold text from rock lyrics, the Boston painter infuses scenes that might be romantic with irony and doubt. These new works comment on the crises we face. A painting made during the pandemic lockdown draws on Arcade Fire’s “Signs of Life.” Another, about climate disaster, borrows from Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea.” Through Dec. 18. LaMontagne Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-487-3512, www.lamontagnegallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Joe Wardwell's "If You Got the Money Honey" James Hull





EVENTS

Comedy

DON GAVIN “A lot of guys are too macho, they won’t tell you the truth, how they get injured,” says Gavin, the Godfather of Boston Comedy. “They won’t tell you that they were going to the bathroom and tripped on their pants on the way to the phone. I broke my toe — I was skydiving with pirates.” Oct. 22-23, 8:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com

JOY RIDE PREMIERE Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould met in the Boston comedy scene and, as this enjoyable documentary explains, they were frenemies before becoming lifelong friends and frequent touring partners. The pair will appear in person for a Q&A at this Independent Film Festival Boston screening, which marks the New England premiere. Oct. 23, 9:15 p.m. $15. Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. 617-876-6837, www.brattlefilm.org

NO NUTS COMEDY TOUR Jess Miller and Sarah Martin headline this female-centric tour that comes to two Boston-area venues. Saturday, it’s the Comedy Attic in Worcester with Reece Cotton, Caitlin Arcand, and Latasha Hughes. Sunday, the tour arrives at The Anchor in Boston with Tooky Kavanagh, Izzy Da Rosa, and Kendra Dawsey. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. $20. The Comedy Attic at Park Grill, 257 Park Ave., Worcester. www.thecomedyattic.club. Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. No cover, donation requested. The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park. www.nonutscomedy.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PUMPKINS IN THE PARK Sharpen up your carving skills for this annual pumpkin carving and decorating contest. Jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkins will be judged in four categories: Most Creative, Scariest, Most Traditional, and Funniest. Bring your best for a happy hollow-ween. Oct. 23, 5 p.m. Free. Francis William Bird Park, Walpole. Thetrustees.org

INAUGURAL ANNA’S MONSTER DASH Lace up the running shoes and don’t forget to don a costume in this race to raise money for the Anna Noviello Memorial Scholarship. A Kids Fun Run takes place at 9:15 a.m., and a 5K follows at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in the 5K as well as the top three boys and girls finishers in the Fun Run. Walkers are welcome. Oct. 24, 9:15 a.m. Salesian Girls & Boys Club of East Boston, 150 Byron St. raceroster.com

AUTUMN SONGFEST WITH JEANNIE MACK Clap your hands and sing along as the leaves fall, and act out autumn stories and spooky rhymes with your tiny tots in this outdoor event. Pre-registration is required. Oct. 27, 2-6 p.m. Free. Brighton Branch Library, 40 Academy Hill Road, Brighton. Facebook.com

INTERACTIVE MOVIE NIGHT: HOCUS POCUS Instead of just watching a spooky movie, why not get involved? Dress up in costume, bring blankets, and get ready to be immersed in the witchy world of “Hocus Pocus.” An interactive script and props will be provided so attendees can wave around glow sticks, dance in the dark, and eat sweet Hershey’s Kisses alongside the film. Registration is required. Oct. 28, 4-5:30 p.m. Free. Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St., Merrimac. eventbrite.com

RIANA BUCHMAN











