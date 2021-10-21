All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Mags DeRoma (”Awake”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Hania Khuri-Trapper (“Rest & Return: Weekly Reminders to Pause, Reflect, and Just Be”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at The Blue Bunny Bookstore.
MONDAY
Julie F. Kay and Kathryn Kolbert (”Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jenna Blum (”Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) is in conversation with Jodi Picoult in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $6 for admission, $25 for admission and a signed copy of the book to pick up, or $34 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be delivered) . . . Michelle Zauner (”Crying in H Mart: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Eric Kim at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Daniel Carpenter (”Democracy by Petition: Popular Politics in Transformation, 1790-1870″) is in conversation with Jennifer Hochschild at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Stephen Graham Jones (”My Heart is a Chainsaw”), Rachel Harrison (”Cackle”), and Paul Tremblay (”Survivor Song”) read at 7 p.m. an An Unlikely Story . . . Tara Nurin (”A Woman’s Place Is in the Brewhouse: A Forgotten History of Alewives, Brewsters, Witches, and CEOs”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Cammy Thomas (”Tremors”) is in conversation with Joan Houlihan at 7:15 p.m. at Cambridge Center for Adult Education (admission is $3).
TUESDAY
Alda P. Dobbs (”Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Nathan Hale (”Cold War Correspondent (Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales #11): A Korean War Tale”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jenna Blum (“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) is in conversation with Jodi Picoult in person at 6 p.m. at the B-C block of the Commonwealth Mall at an event hosted by Belmont Books . . . Susan Orlean (”On Animals”) is in conversation with Mary Roach at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $33.75 and include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Teju Cole (”Black Paper: Writing in a Dark Time”) is in conversation with Shuchi Saraswat at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michael Pollan (”This Is Your Mind On Plants”) is in conversation with Angus Chen in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance and for students, $15 for general in-person admission, and $25 for premium in-person admission) . . . Jarrett Lerner (”Missed Meal Mayhem”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY
Mondiant Dogon (”Those We Throw Away Are Diamonds: A Refugee’s Search for Home”) is in conversation with Jenna Krajeski at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Reece Jones (”White Borders: The History of Race and Immigration in the United States from Chinese Exclusion to the Border Wall”) is in conversation with Garrett Dash Nelson at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Seth Wickersham (“It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness”) is in conversation with Paul Swydan at 6 p.m. at the Boston.com Book Club . . . Vanessa Nakate (”A Bigger Picture: My Fight to Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis”) is in conversation with Alice Aedy at 6:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (ticket prices vary) . . . Melissa Lozada-Oliva (”Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse”) is in conversation with Sadie Dupuis at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kate McGovern (”Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen”) is in conversation with Rajani LaRocca at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jenna Blum (“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) is in conversation with Jane Green in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Elizabeth Strout (“Oh William!”) is in conversation with Lily King in person at 7 p.m. at the Morse Institute Library in Natick at an event hosted by Wellesley Books (tickets are $31 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Maggie Tokuda-Hall (”Squad”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Laura van den Berg (”I Hold a Wolf by the Ears: Stories”) and Max Gladstone (”This Is How You Lose the Time War”) read at 7 p.m. at the Writers’ Room of Boston.
THURSDAY
Candace Fleming (”What Isabella Wanted: Isabella Stewart Gardner Builds a Museum”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Tina Athaide and Åsa Gilland (”Meena’s Mindful Moment”), Janet Costa Bates (”Time for Bed, Old House”), and Angela Burke Kunkel (”Penguin Journey”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Clea Simon (”Hold Me Down”) is in conversation with Caroline Leavitt at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Traci Baxley (”Social Justice Parenting: How to Raise Compassionate, Anti-Racist, Justice-Minded Kids in an Unjust World”) is in conversation with Maria Sansone at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Spencer Quinn (”It’s a Wonderful Woof”) reads at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Gail Mazur (”Land’s End: New and Selected Poems”) is in conversation with Aaron Caycedo-Kimura at 7:30 p.m. at Boston University.
FRIDAY
Lindsay Ward (”Helping Hospital: A Community Helpers Book”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Pat Shipman (”Our Oldest Companions: The Story of the First Dogs”) is in conversation with Wendy Williams at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Frank Bidart (”Against Silence: Poems”) is in conversation with Garth Greenwell at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mary Sullivan (”High”) reads in person at 5 p.m. at the Harvard Coop at an event hosted by The Harvard / MIT Coop . . . Antonio Damasio (”Feeling & Knowing: Making Minds Conscious”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Victoria Chang (”Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief”) is in conversation with Sarah Manguso at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Rebecca Evans (“If You Ever Meet a Skeleton”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Jenna Blum (“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5) . . . Sandra Lim (”The Curious Thing: Poems”) and Kathleen Ossip (”July”) read in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
SATURDAY
Faraj Bayrakdar, Ammiel Alcalay, and R. Shareah Taleghani (”A Dove in Free Flight”) are in conversation with Elias Khoury at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jenna Blum (“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) reads in person at 1 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Melissa Benoist and Jessica Benoist (”Haven’s Secret”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $20.18 and include a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $29.13 for it to be shipped).