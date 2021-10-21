illo of author Jenna blum for books David Wilson for the Boston Globe

When the novelist Jenna Blum’s dog, a black lab named Woodrow, was approaching the final years of his life, she realized she wanted to write about him. “I knew while Woodrow was in the final chapter that I probably was going to write about him because it was the best way that I knew to cope, and also the best way that I knew to honor him,” she said, adding that she hoped to also honor the community of people who grew up around her and Woodrow. “I just thought it was such an extraordinary thing, to have this old dog become the nucleus of this impromptu community that came together with such goodwill.”

In “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog” (Harper) Blum recalls the ups and downs of life with an aging dog — everything from frightening dashes to Angell Memorial to the peaceful days they spent together on a park bench on the Commonwealth Mall, greeting friends and strangers who wanted a visit with Woodrow. Blum referred to the lab, a handsome charmer, as “the George Clooney of dogs.”