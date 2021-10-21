The requests cover information related to companies’ data-harvesting and -monetization practices, including whether they share information with data brokers and whether they use consumer data for behavioral targeting. The watchdog also seeks information on ways that companies try to undercut competitors by restricting users’ choices. The requests were sent to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal, and Square, and the bureau said it will also study the Chinese payments companies Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered six major US tech companies to turn over information about how they harvest and profit from their users’ payment data, signaling an aggressive approach to oversight of the financial technology industry by the federal government’s foremost consumer watchdog.

The orders represent one of the first major policy actions under the agency’s newly confirmed director, Rohit Chopra, who spearheaded the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to regulate Big Tech. They suggest that the bureau — better known for going after banks and debt servicers — could play a front-seat role in the Biden administration’s broader plans to regulate Big Tech.

‘’The CFPB’s inquiries will help inform regulators and policymakers about the future of our payments system,’’ Chopra wrote in a statement. He later added that the inquiries build on work by the FTC to ‘’shed light on the business practices of the largest technology companies in the world.’’

The ‘’market-monitoring’' orders allow the bureau to demand information from private companies under its purview. The open-ended information requests can sometimes precede related enforcement actions or new rules.

The Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group, said it welcomes the bureau’s efforts to ‘’level the playing field’' between traditional banks and online payments processors. Banking industry representatives argue that Big Tech firms have built their e-commerce businesses with few rules in place to protect consumers.

‘’Since the bureau was founded, a growing share of banking activity has occurred outside of the purview of leading regulators, putting consumers and the resiliency of the financial system at risk,’’ association president Richard Hunt said in a statement.

Representatives from the tech companies singled out by the bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment.