Facebook’s Oversight Board issued a strong reprimand against the company in a set of quarterly reports Thursday, accusing it of not being ‘’fully forthcoming’' about a key program. The reports highlight the tense negotiations between the two entities, as the board attempts to force greater transparency from the social media giant, despite its limited power.

It was ‘’not acceptable,’’ the board wrote, that Facebook didn’t mention the ‘’XCheck’' system when it briefed the entity about its enforcement policies on politicians when it was reviewing the company’s decision to ban former president Donald Trump.

The public recrimination highlights strain behind Facebook’s interactions with the unit, as the board questions the quality and quantity of information the social media giant provides to fortify its decisions.

‘’The credibility of the Oversight Board, our working relationship with Facebook, and our ability to render sound judgments on cases all depend on being able to trust that information provided to us by Facebook is accurate, comprehensive, and paints a full picture of the topic at hand,’’ said the board, a panel of about 20 experts from around the world.

The relationship between Facebook and the board has been tense since September, when reporting in the Wall Street Journal asserted that Facebook had ‘’misled’' the board in its description of its XCheck program. Facebook told the board in June that ‘’XCheck’' was only used in ‘’a small number of decisions,’’ but the Journal’s reporting revealed it had included at least 5.8 million VIP users in 2020. Following that report, the board said that Facebook recognized that the information it provided could come off as misleading. The board said Facebook disclosed at the briefing that the company completes an average of under 10,000 cross-check reviews per day.

On Thursday, the board announced that it would launch a review of XCheck, following a request from Facebook, and make recommendations on how the program could be changed. The company asked the board for specific guidance in reviews and how to promote transparency.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone thanked the board ‘’for their ongoing work’' in a statement to The Post. “We believe the board’s work has been impactful, which is why we asked the board for input into our cross-check system, and we will strive to be clearer in our explanations to them going forward,’’ he added.

Julie Owono, a member of the board who specializes in international law and human rights, said the board is actively seeking to engage with stakeholders beyond the company, including experts outside of the United States and civil society organizations.

‘’We do not only rely on the company’s words,’’ said Owono, the executive director of Internet Sans Frontières, an organization that defends digital rights and Internet access. Facebook’s request for guidance ‘’is a step in the right direction to have a more public conversation on that mechanism,’’ she added.

Facebook is currently navigating a crisis in Washington as it deals with the fallout from documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, which formed the basis for the Journal’s XCheck reporting. The Oversight Board and Haugen have announced that they plan to meet to discuss the cross-check program.

Earlier this year, Facebook committed to ‘’fully implement’' the board’s recommendation to explain the rationale, standards, and review process. But in Thursday’s reports, the board criticized the lack of a detailed explanation about the program from the company.

An experimental endeavor widely referred to as a ‘’Supreme Court’' of Facebook, the board finds itself at a critical juncture about a year into its existence. The board has sought to position itself as an independent and neutral third party that will rigorously interrogate Facebook’s practices. But this relationship is largely dependent on the social network’s benevolence, since the board has no government affiliation or legal standing to compel Facebook to share information on company operations - or comply with its requests.

‘’Even when the company doesn’t answer, it speaks volumes,’’ Owono said. ‘’It allows us to actually be more pushy, and look for that information externally, outside of the company.’’

Facebook created the Oversight Board to promote a more even distribution of power in response to criticism that CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with a handful of other top executives, wield too much power over a fleet of social networks used by more than 3.5 billion people globally. But the body, which is funded through a Facebook-backed trust, has been a lightning rod of controversy since its inception. Critics say it insulates the company from taking responsibility for the most important decisions, all while Facebook is not required to comply with its recommendations.