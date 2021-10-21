‘’These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve,’’ Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement Thursday.

The new rules prohibit the purchase of individual securities, restrict active trading, and ramp up the timeliness of reporting and public financial disclosures by Fed policymakers, as well as senior staff. Senior Fed officials will now be allowed to purchase only diversified investment vehicles, such as mutual funds, and even those investments will be subject to tighter oversight.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a major tightening of its rules overseeing the personal financial activities of top officials, responding to mounting pressure around the trading behavior of policymakers while the central bank fought the COVID recession.

Advertisement

Scrutiny on the central bank intensified since two Fed regional bank presidents — Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan — exited their posts last month amid revelations of their trades during the pandemic.

Kaplan’s trading activity included 27 individual stocks, funds, or alternative asset holdings, each valued at more than $1 million. Rosengren’s trading activities were on a much smaller scale but included stakes in four real estate investment trusts, at a time when Rosengren was publicly raising concerns for the commercial real estate sector.

After those revelations became public, the Fed announced an independent review by the central bank’s inspector general over whether that behavior complied with ethics rules and the law. Meanwhile, the Fed also pledged to revisit and change its internal rules, with Powell saying the existing guidelines were clearly inadequate ‘’to the task of really sustaining the public’s trust in us.’’

The inspector general investigation is ongoing. Fed officials Thursday said that inquiry is expected to look backward on financial activities from 2020, while the Fed’s latest announcement is meant to set a new internal rule book moving forward.

Advertisement

The ethics questions have roiled public trust in the Fed at a tricky time in the economic recovery, as inflation is high and progress in the job market has slowed. The stock trading questions have also weighed on the central bank amid looming questions of who the White House will pick to lead the Fed once Powell’s first term expires in February.

‘’Given all the attention, all the controversy, there will be more thought given in the future, and yet how did we get here?’’ said Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist and now a senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute. ‘’It’s just so obvious you shouldn’t be trying to make money while the world is on fire, and you are part of the small group of officials supposed to be putting out the fire.’’

The ethics issues have also come in the final months of Powell’s first term. For the most part, Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee and decision-makers in the White House don’t appear to be blaming Powell for Kaplan and Rosengren’s behavior.

But in the past few weeks, the stock trading scandals have emboldened some of Powell’s detractors on the left who already denounced him for a second term. They also note that Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the Fed board and the other main contender for chair, had zero transactions on her 2020 financial disclosure form.

Advertisement

Fed officials are privy to extremely sensitive information that can cause movements in the markets and influence the value of investments, which is why their deliberations are kept confidential. As a result, Fed officials didn’t just have to consider what kind of behavior could violate ethics and the law. They also had to answer what types of financial activity could pose a conflict of interest — or even the slightest appearance of one — for some of the country’s most powerful economic officials.

For example, what could happen if a transaction itself doesn’t break the rules, but looks suspicious based on other circumstances? This month, Bloomberg News reported on February 2020 trades made by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida that came the day before the Fed issued a rare statement saying it would ‘’act as appropriate to support the economy.’’

To that end, policymakers and senior staff will have to give 45 days advance notice for any purchases and sales of securities. They will also have to obtain prior approval for purchases and sales of securities from Fed ethics officials. And they must hold investments for at least one year, Fed officials said.

Also, no purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of ‘’heightened financial market stress,’’ according to the Fed.

Peter Conti-Brown, an expert on Fed history and financial regulation at the University of Pennsylvania, praised the Fed’s new rules, even if they came too late to prevent the scandals that spurred the overview in the first place.

Advertisement

The revamped guidelines ‘’eliminate the appearance of a conflict, because it divorces personal wealth management from any of the information that central bankers might receive,’’ Conti-Brown said, adding that that is a crucial element to earning back public trust.

Still, others say the rules don’t go far enough. Better Markets, which advocates for stronger Wall Street oversight, said in a news release that senior leaders of the Fed should be required to put all their investments into a qualified blind trust.

Fed officials on Thursday said the current framework was broadly supported by officials at the central bank. They also noted that the Office of Government Ethics has discouraged blind trusts among government policymakers for years, since that process puts decision-making in someone else’s hands, and for example, couldn’t then be subject to the Fed’s stricter guidelines.

Fed officials said that some board officials will probably have to divest some of their investments to comply with the new rules.

Reserve bank presidents will also be required to publicly disclose financial transactions within 30 days, which is already required of Fed board members as senior staff.

The stricter requirements mean that officials would not be allowed to purchase individual stocks, hold investments in individual bonds, hold investments in agency securities, or enter into derivatives. Fed officials said Thursday that more details would be forthcoming and may take some time given the scope of the changes.