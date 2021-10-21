Already, MGH has raised $2 billion from donors over the past four years. The nonprofit hospital is seeking another $1 billion in donations through the end of 2024.

The campaign is also the largest of any academic medical center in the country, MGH officials said.

Massachusetts General Hospital is on track to raise $3 billion from donors, the largest fundraising effort in its history.

At least $500 million will go toward a project to construct two towers on the MGH campus, including hundreds of private patient rooms and new facilities for cardiology and cancer care. The building plan received approval from the city last week but is still awaiting a decision from state health officials.

Philanthropy is “absolutely critical” for the new buildings, said Dr. Brit Nicholson, the hospital’s senior vice president of development. That project alone is expected to cost $1.9 billion.

MGH also expects to use donations for patient care, research, and teaching programs. Donors from more than 176,000 households in 50 states and 88 countries have sent money to the hospital, ranging from a few dollars to tens of millions.

Nicholson said the work of the COVID pandemic energized donors. “We had an outpouring of interest in what people could do to support the campaign,” he said.

MGH, along with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, anchor the Mass General Brigham health care system. The Brigham raised $1.75 billion in a seven-year drive that ended in 2020.

