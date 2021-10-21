Q. My boyfriend and I have been dating for a few months, and up until now we have gotten into a few arguments — about no one other than his ex-girlfriend. They broke up after dating for a year, and they almost had a baby together. She had gotten in touch with him after a month of us being together. She would ask about our relationship, how we were doing, and, in general, about me. She hurt him a lot and emotionally abused him, and I find it hard to understand why he is still talking to her after everything she did.

I asked him why he couldn’t just block her and move on, and he said, “It isn’t about moving on. I promised her I would be there for her, even after we broke up.” He feels the need to help her in times of mental need because they were there for each other for so long. He texts her, even though I told him I didn’t like him doing that because it made me uncomfortable. Once he even lied to me and said he had blocked her when he didn’t. It’s a week before an anniversary for us, and he told me he is upset. He’s upset because he found out his ex is seeing someone. I’m upset, and I feel worthless now. I don’t know what to say or how to react. Does he still love or feel a connection toward her? Does he see me as anything else but something temporary?

SAD

A. I don’t know how he feels about you. Mostly because you didn’t tell us the good stuff — why your relationship works and how you enjoy each other’s company.

But it does sound like he’s very connected to his ex. He cares about her, wants to be there for her, and now he’s upset she’s seeking other partners. So that’s that — the answer to your second to last question, at least.

If you want to be with someone who’s over their past relationship, he’s not the guy. A lot of people choose to stay friends with exes and remain part of their support systems, but they’re also capable of prioritizing someone new. The hierarchy shifts.

That doesn’t seem to be happening here. Right now you feel like you’re in second place.

This relationship is only a few months old. If it’s not easy and fun, I’m not sure why you’re in it (again, you didn’t tell us the good stuff, which is a red flag in its own way). Think about what makes you stay. Maybe it’s not enough.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I don’t understand it either, but he is. He felt the need to lie to you about this. If he is upset that she is dating someone else, he is not ready for a relationship with you. I get this bugs you, but you don’t need to be accusatory or anything else. Just say you can see he’s not ready for a serious relationship with you yet and move on.

ASH





You don’t have a boyfriend or relationship. Why are you willing to take crumbs from someone obviously still emotionally attached/actively communicating with an ex? Dump him, move on, and don’t stay in contact with him.

AUNTTIGGYWINK?





My advice would normally be to pack up your insecurities because you’re the one he chose to be with. Not so much in this case. He lied to you about blocking her and is telling you how upset he is that his ex is in a new relationship. He isn’t over her and you’re the rebound. It’s time to break up and move on because he clearly has other priorities.

COMBAT-WOMBAT





It doesn’t sound like either of you is heads over heels in love.

JONRUNSGRAFTON





“It’s a week before an anniversary for us.” Relationship-wise, this is someone you’ve known for a fast five minutes, and you’re already trying to lock him in with this “anniversary” business. My advice to you, Sad, is that you seek counseling to find out why you bring abandonment issues, hence the need to lock in the relationship soon after the first kiss, into your romantic relationships.

JESNANA





^This is actually right on nana.

USER01





Please stop celebrating monthaversaries! It is the telltale sign of an immature relationship. If you want to quietly go out together and celebrate, fine — but stop talking about it as an anniversary. Especially to anyone other than your partner!

THENURSE





^Eh. It can be cute.

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE





^No, it can’t.

COMMENTER7293





This shouldn’t be about you breaking up with him. This should be about you breaking up with him quickly, unequivocally, and with no option for even maybe getting back together again. And if he starts to cry exit the scene. You deserve a man who prioritizes you at the start of the relationship. He didn’t. He should be permanent toast.

BIGSIGH





You’ve only been dating a few months, so you have time to pull the ejection handle and bail. You are dating someone who under normal circumstances is probably a nice guy, but he cannot let go of his previous relationship. You could give him an ultimatum but it seems like you already tried that and he ignored it, regarding texting his ex. So eject. Tell him whatever you want, but he’s not focused on you, and that’s not going to work long-term.

HARRISBSTONE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.